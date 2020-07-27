NFHS director urges 'caution' in fall sports

There are many added layers to high school sports moving forward throughout the country, including Nebraska, this fall.
Safety protocols, schools' responses to positive COVID-19 tests and how teams navigate schedule hiccups are among the questions near the very top.
But consider this scenario:
What if a neighboring state cancels football for the fall and families from that state look at options across the border?
Or, what if one school district in Nebraska cancels fall sports, but another district down the road remains all in? Would there be exceptions made for potential transfers?
Dr. Karissa Niehoff and the National Federation of State High School Associations have already been fielding those questions. Niehoff, the NFHS executive director, said she is hearing stories of families telling schools and state high school associations of their intentions to transfer if sports are not offered in the fall.
But despite the many changes expected to be made to adapt to the pandemic, tweaking transfer rules on the fly may not be one of them. At the very least, Niehoff prefers states remain "cautious" with those requests and queries.
"I don't necessarily support that schools relax transfer rules simply because the home school district is trying to keep people safe," Niehoff told reporters on a conference call Monday. "I think that's a little bit short-sighted, because that to me clearly indicates that parents are trying to put sport over their learning environment.
"If where they're coming from is not a safe area to go to school, who knows if they're asymptomatic and they're bringing the environment where they live to another district?"
Five states — California, Washington, Nevada, New Mexico and Virginia — and the District of Columbia have already announced intentions to move high school football to the spring. And, of course, the prospect of fall sports is a fluid one in most states as the country continues to battle through a pandemic.
The thinking is if a state or district cancels a fall sport, then neighboring states and districts could see a surge in transfers.
In Nebraska, after the May 1 transfer deadline, any student that transfers to a new school must sit out 90 school days prior to competing in varsity activities. However, a student is immediately eligible if a legitimate change of address to within the new school district is made.
"It's hard to deal with that when there's a legitimate change of address in most states," Niehoff said. "It's a hard thing to fight. What's really important is that the transfer is not made for athletic purposes, and that generally falls onto the shoulders of the principals to say, 'I support the transfer.'"
Niehoff hit on many other topics Monday:
* Asked if it's feasible for schools to have sports if there is no in-class learning, Niehoff said, yes, that's feasible. "I certainly appreciate that if there's a concern about an optic that one might be more important than another, or if there is concern there that might be a local concern, I absolutely respect that," she said. "I was a high school principal; I get it. But I also think in places where we can provide resources to get kids engaged in something that has to do with the life of the school, the life of a team, the life of the activity and the mentoring of the coach, I think it's absolutely feasible to implement those types of programs without in-person learning.
"The facilities would need to be safe and the approach to being present would have to be appropriate."
* Niehoff said she has had discussions with some state high school associations about the possibility of moving basketball to the spring, too.
* Iowa has high school baseball and softball in the summer, and the NFHS has been watching closely. Some Iowa schools opted out of playing this summer, and others had teams halt seasons for two weeks because of positive COVID-19 tests. But Niehoff said she heard of no serious illnesses, nor did any contract tracing lead virus outbreaks back to any softball or baseball games.
* There are 19,500 NFHS membership schools, and each one of them will receive two Pixellot cameras for free, Niehoff announced. Schools can set the cameras up inside gyms or fields, giving families and others more access.
"We hope our schools across the nation can be capturing content, not just athletics, but performing arts activities, school plays," she said. "We hope all of this content can be uploaded to the (NFHS) Network to be shared with family, friends, associates ... who may not be able to attend in real time."
