Nick Stoeckle: Nothing can get in his way

"It’s a title I would love to have and tell my kids later on in my future, ‘Yeah, I was a gold medalist at state and I was the best hurdler for that year in the state of Nebraska,'" Stoeckle said. "It’s definitely a title I would love to have, but I don’t need to prove anything to anybody."

He credits that attitude to his parents who impressed upon him the mindset that 'winning isn't everything.' He said Matt and Cindy Stoeckle made sure he and Noah understood that life isn't always fair. Doing your best and learning to live with that is often the only thing that can be controlled.

"They raised me up, I think, in the right way to look at a situation that’s happening right now and just say, ‘You know, it’s OK to not win state. It’s OK to not have another successful season,'" he said. "Instead, I’m looking at the past three seasons and the success I’ve had and thinking, ‘That’s totally fine. That’s OK with me."

If anything, he's more disappointed for his brother who, though he'll be playing football next year at Doane, won't have the chance to continue his own track career.