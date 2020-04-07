Nick Stoeckle: Nothing can get in his way

Columbus High senior Nick Stoeckle is no stranger to adversity. Granted he hasn't had to overcome life-altering sickness or career-changing injury, but he's had separate moments at the district and state meet that have always put matters into perspective.
For two years in a row as a freshman and sophomore, he ran at the district meet with one of the final hurdles in his lane already knocked asunder by a fellow competitor.
That same sophomore year, he came to Omaha with the stomach flu.
None of those difficulties could stand in his way. Stoeckle earned his way to state his freshman season as one of only two freshmen to to qualify in both the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. He did the same as a sophomore and won his first piece of state hardware with a seventh-place showing in the 300.
Following two hurdling medals last season, Stoeckle was poised to become a double champion and end a Columbus High boys track drought.
But Stoeckle, like his fellow spring athletes, found out last week that chances for spring memories were over when the NSAA was forced to cancel the spring season.
Like he has when he's seen trouble in front of him before, Stoeckle is taking it all in stride.
"I was definitely disappointed because it was my senior season. I don’t get to accomplish the goals I wanted to for all four years in a row," Stoeckle said. ..."I didn’t really think about how big of a deal it was at first until I thought about my coaches and my teammates. The more I thought about that, the more the disappointment grew of not being able to experience their season with me."
Nick Stoeckle was a revelation to Columbus High boys track and field coach the first moment he saw Stockle clear a hurdle. The Class of 2020 had several top athletes that had distinguished themselves in junior high, but it was perhaps Stoeckle who stood out the most.
Yet, when he joined the program, he was focused on the high jump. He had tried the hurdles a handful of times in middle school, only committing to the discipline once it was apparent he was somewhat of a natural in drills and techniques.
Of course, natural ability doesn't always come hand-in-hand with work ethic. That wasn't a problem for Nick Stoeckle.
"Nick is probably one of the hardest-working athletes I've ever been around as far as, sometimes you get kids who just want a day off. They're OK if you just do some low-key drills. But Nick was always 100 percent every day; let's get after it," Bethune said. "He knew if he did that, he could accomplish his goals. He was the most focused kid I've seen in the four years that I've known him.
That focus allowed Stoeckle to qualify for state in the 110 high and 300 low hurdles each of his first three years of high school He won his first medal as a sophomore in the 300 while battling a stomach flu.
The state track schedule being what it is, he was forced to skip the 110s that morning and hope for the best a few hours later. Though he never threw up at Burke Stadium, Stoeckle remembered feeling that way throughout the day.
It went away when he entered the blocks for the 300. Somehow, "It was the calmest I had ever been during a track meet," Stoeckle said.
He set the school record in that run and has since beat it and set more, giving him at least the top 110 and 300 marks in CHS history.
Unfortunately, what he'll never be is a state gold medalist. Columbus has to go back all the way to 2008 in its track history to find the last boys state champion.
The Discoverers tied for 10th in Class A that season with four total medals and a gold for Zackery Lindsley in the discus. Lindsley was in the running for back-to-back titles but was one inch short of the eventual state champion from Kearney the next year.
Michael Koch III was the next closest in 2017 when he took silver in the 400, missing out on gold by just over a tenth of a second.
Since Lindsley took his spot atop the podium, Columbus has failed to crack the top 10 in the state team standings and won 17 medals in 11 seasons.
Columbus only sent one event to Burke Stadium in 2012 but has been building up every year after. In 2019, under the first year of Bethune, CHS sent eight events to state and medaled twice thanks to Stoeckle in the hurdle events.
Columbus was one spot away in two other events of making it four medals.
Some of those athletes had graduated, but many more remained including Stoeckle and his brother Noah, who was a triple jump and long jump state qualifier.
The stage, it seemed, was set for the Stoeckles and their teammates to announce a resurgence of Columbus boys track and field.
"Since I work with him directly as his event coach, he was the first person that came to mind, and all my kids as seniors crossed my mind. I'm just heartbroken for those kids," Bethune said. "As far as Nick goes, he's accomplished a lot at Columbus High. But for him not to put that final stamp on his season and finish the way he envisioned coming into this season...you feel for the kid. You feel for all the kids. You feel helpless."
Stoeckle was seeded second in the 110 hurdle final as a junior after running 14.65 seconds in the preliminary round. He then put together a 14.636 in the finals, tying for fifth but accepting sixth once the time was extended out enough digits to break the deadlock.
In the 300, he ran the fastest time in preliminaries but was then about a quarter of a second slower in the finals and took third. Both of the runners ahead of him in that event, and four of the five in the 110, were all seniors, leaving Stoeckle as the top returning Class A hurdler in the state.
However, he's not bitter.
"It’s a title I would love to have and tell my kids later on in my future, ‘Yeah, I was a gold medalist at state and I was the best hurdler for that year in the state of Nebraska,'" Stoeckle said. "It’s definitely a title I would love to have, but I don’t need to prove anything to anybody."
He credits that attitude to his parents who impressed upon him the mindset that 'winning isn't everything.' He said Matt and Cindy Stoeckle made sure he and Noah understood that life isn't always fair. Doing your best and learning to live with that is often the only thing that can be controlled.
"They raised me up, I think, in the right way to look at a situation that’s happening right now and just say, ‘You know, it’s OK to not win state. It’s OK to not have another successful season,'" he said. "Instead, I’m looking at the past three seasons and the success I’ve had and thinking, ‘That’s totally fine. That’s OK with me."
If anything, he's more disappointed for his brother who, though he'll be playing football next year at Doane, won't have the chance to continue his own track career.
"Going into the season, I was listed at No. 1. If that’s all I get, then that’s all I get. I was happy for that," Nick said. "I wouldn’t say I was that angry; just disappointed. You definitely want to show your parents, and my other teammates, they want to see you succeed, and I want to see them succeed. It’s fun getting to accomplish your goals, but I wasn’t too angry or mad."
Nick will have the chance to keep running thanks to a voicemail from Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse the same day of the NSAA announcement. Sasse called to inform Stoeckle he was one of Sasse's nominees for the United States Military Academy. Stoeckle was also a candidate on the list of Senator Deb Fischer and Congressmen Jeff Fortenberry.
West Point called on Friday to deliver more information, and Stoeckle officially accepted his appointment Sunday morning.
Should Columbus High have a graduation ceremony, which looks unlikely until maybe summer, Stoeckle might miss that also. He's scheduled to be in New York to begin Cadet Summer Training, otherwise known as "Beat Barracks" at the end of June.
Thursday then, was a day of highs and lows. West Point certainly outweighs the loss of a season, but there are still moments and memories Stoeckle will never have the chance to experience.
"This definitely softened the blow for me; just getting into West Point knowing I have four more years in the future to run track," Stoeckle said. "It’s exciting, it’s fun to think about, but I don’t think even that can replace the kind of memories I would have had this season, if we would have had one."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!