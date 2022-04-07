Nine Vikes win multiple medals in Wayne

Lakeview athletes won a total of 11 gold medals, Blake Barcel and Turner Halvorsen had three each and both Viking track and field teams were runners-up on Tuesday in Wayne.

Nine Lakeview athletes won multiple medals but Pierce was just a bit better in the boys race and well ahead of the field in the girls team standings. The Bluejays led by 2 and 1/2 points for the final event of the day - the 1600 relay - then edged the Vikings by just about two seconds in second place and sealed the win 126.5 to 122. Due to the win, the boys pole vault was canceled. Lakeview likely would have had two in the running for medals that could have pushed the Vikings over the top.

The Pierce girls put together a 170-point total on seven gold medals and dominated field events. The Bluejays won the long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus and were 64 points ahead of the Lady Vikes 170-106.

Barcel won the 100 and 200-meters and reached the highest mark in the high jump. Halvorsen was the champ in the 400, 800 and also the high jump.

"I thought our girls had an outstanding performance and put together an awesome meet. To score 106 points and come away runner-up with that group really is a great day," coach T.J. Nielsen said. "Our boys were right on schedule, and we had a lot of kids step up to be able to score 122 and earn runner-up. When both teams bring home hardware that makes the bus ride home much more enjoyable."

Also exciting from a Lakeview perspective was the chance to compete against Pierce and Boone Central, two of the 11 teams that will be in attendance May 10 for the district meet at Pawnee Park.

Of the 36 events held Tuesday, normally 34, but the Wayne meet included a freshmen sprint medley, either Lakeview, Boone Central or Pierce won 30 of the 36.

The Lakeview boys won seven times, picked up three silvers and and two bronze.

Halvorsen won the 400 and 800 March 29 in the Puetz Memorial at Pawnee and again hit the tape in both on times of 53.40 seconds in the 400 and 2 minutes, 2.18 seconds in the 800. His 400 time was slightly slower than last time but more than a second ahead of the runner-up. Halvorsen's 800 mark was also behind last week's pace but more than five seconds ahead of the field. He reached 5 feet 8 inches and 5-6 in Wayne.

"Turner is a very motivated kid. Last year he qualified for the state track meet in the 800 and ran a great race at Burke but came up just short of a medal. He is hungry to get back," Nielsen said. "Turner is off to a great start to the year. This offseason he has worked on his top end speed, and it seems to have paid off."

Barcel won a sprint race and another in the middle distances. The sophomore won the 400-meter dash, 200 and high jump each for a second time this season.

She won the 400, was the runner-up in the 200 and third in the high jump last week. In Wayne she claimed her track crowns on a run of 26.10 in the 200 and 1 minute, 4.62 seconds in the 400. Her time in the 200 was more than a second better than last week. She was a second back of her 400 time at Pawnee Park but had enough to hold off Kyla Krusemark of Waye by .02.

Her best high jump mark of the year at 5 feet even came indoors in Seward on March 17. She reached 4-8 last week and won Tuesday in Wayne at 4-10.

Barcel plus senior Macy Stock and junior Molly Frenzen accounted for all but three individual medal and all but four medals total. Frenzen won the 100 hurdles and was the runner-up in both the 300 hurdles and triple jump. Stock won the 100 and finished second to Barcel in the 200. All three, plus Autumn Gibbs in the leadoff spot, were part of the second-place 400 relay.

Morgan Finecy claimed the Lady Vikes' sixth gold when she hit 8 feet in the pole vault. Autumn Gibbs and Cherish Moore tied for fifth in the high jump at 4-4. Isabelle Arguello, Delani Kula, Samia Muhle and Cherish Moore teamed up for fourth in the 3200 relay.

"Stock, Barcel, and Frenzen have been really impressive and it's been nice to see those girls healthy and scoring like they are," Nielsen said. "They are kids that have definitely earned it.

"We are starting to see some other girls really step up on our team and pitch in. Morgan Finecy and is closing in on the school pole vault record. She is working hard to punch her ticket to state and she will be a big part of our team race."

Nielsen also mentioned Gibbs' contribution in the 400 relay and that the junior has the potential to be a consistent point scorer in the high jump. Senior Paxton Lusche is beginning to regularly throw over 100 feet in the discus and might also soon become a regular medal winner.

The boys had five others beside Halvorsen that came home with multiple pieces of hardware. Adam Van Cleave won the 100 and 200. Landon Ternus was first in the shot put, the runner-up in the 200 and third in the discus. Eli Osten was second in the discus and third in the shot. Simon Janssen took fourth in the 400 and sixth in the 100. Braxton Borer was fifth in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.

"We return 11 state qualifiers from last year's team, so I think we knew our strengths going into the season," Nielsen said. "We are very strong in the sprint races and in the boys throwing events. Those areas have to continue to carry us as a team. While we lean on those events, we will work to develop in the jumps and mid-distance races."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

