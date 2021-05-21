Noble looks to bring more teammates in senior season

OMAHA - Cross County junior Josie Noble admitted that it was a little lonely at the state track and field meet Friday at Burke Stadium.

With a few thousand in the stands and a few hundred on or around the track, that seems to be an odd perspective. But as one of only two Cougars to earn her way to Omaha, she was without the normal interactions before and after events.

Noble and fellow junior Haileigh Moutray are the only two Cross County representatives at state. The boys failed to qualify in any events. Adding to her isolation is the fact that Moutray competes in a field event, the discus, and that's on Saturday.

Noble was in the triple jump, 100, 200 and 400 meters on Thursday.

"It's definitely exciting (to be in four events), but it would have been a lot more fun with some friends here," she said. "I'm a social person, and I hate running by myself. I like being with my team. I'll definitely push my teammates to get down here next year."