Noble looks to bring more teammates in senior season

OMAHA - Cross County junior Josie Noble admitted that it was a little lonely at the state track and field meet Friday at Burke Stadium.
With a few thousand in the stands and a few hundred on or around the track, that seems to be an odd perspective. But as one of only two Cougars to earn her way to Omaha, she was without the normal interactions before and after events.
Noble and fellow junior Haileigh Moutray are the only two Cross County representatives at state. The boys failed to qualify in any events. Adding to her isolation is the fact that Moutray competes in a field event, the discus, and that's on Saturday.
Noble was in the triple jump, 100, 200 and 400 meters on Thursday.
"It's definitely exciting (to be in four events), but it would have been a lot more fun with some friends here," she said. "I'm a social person, and I hate running by myself. I like being with my team. I'll definitely push my teammates to get down here next year."
Noble's day started with the triple jump before progressing to the 400, 300 hurdles and 200. She reached 35 feet, 2 and ½ inches in the triple jump and missed out on a medal by one spot, taking ninth - an inch and a quarter held her out of the finals.
Noble hit the line in the 400-meter dash at 1 minute, 2.01 seconds for 16th. Her 300 hurdles mark was 49.64 seconds and 20th. Her final event, the 200-meter dash, was a run of 27.25 and 23rd.
She missed finals in the 400 by just about 1.7 seconds, came up short in the 300 hurdles by 1.57 and in the 200 by 1.27.
"It's definitely tiring," Noble said of her full schedule. "This morning didn't start the greatest with triple jump, but I couldn't think about it too long. I had to bounce back and get ready to run.
"Now that I'm done, it's sad to see junior year go and think about having only one year left, but I'm ready for more next year."
David City girls win two medals, send three to finals
Hastings Saint Cecilia led the girls Class C team standings with a first-day effort that included silver in the 3200, fifth in the shot put and a win for the 3200 relay. Saint Cecilia has 22 team points and leads Battle Creek by two.
The David City girls are tied for eighth with nine points, but the Scouts qualified three for finals on Saturday, have two field events on Saturday and have one of the best times in the 400 relay.
The top Scout performance of Friday went to Avery Couch in the triple jump. She hit 37 feet exactly on her second jump of the finals round, setting a new personal best and earning her a bronze medal. Renee Brummels of Battle Creek was the event winner at 39 feet, 9 and ¾ inches.
Lauren Vandenberg also picked up a medal for the David City girls. Vandenberg landed her best shot put throw at 39-7.25 and was sixth. She hit that figure on her final attempt of the preliminary round.
Maya Couch qualified second in the 100, Avery Couch bested the ninth-place runner by .02 and will also be in Saturday's 100 final, Maya Couch will get at least two medals thanks to running the fourth-best time in the 200 in the prelims at 25.96 and Neely Behrns was 16th in the 100 and 13th in the 200.
Aquinas girls one spot shy of relay medal
The Aquinas girls were just about two seconds back of Oakland-Craig and settled for ninth in the 3200 relay. That position left the Monarchs one spot short of the medal stand.
Emma Sellers, Bianca Romshek, Madisen Jelinek and Gianna Frasher put together a time of 10:20.97 compared to 10:19.07 for the Knights. Earlier in the day, Jelinek jumped to 33 feet, 9 and ¾ inches in the triple jump and was 16th in the field.
Clarkson/Leigh's Hanel and Loseke have big opening day
Clarkson/Leigh freshman Chloe Hanel showed no first-time nerves while senior teammate Emily Loseke set herself up for a big finish to her track and field career on Friday at Burke.
Hanel qualified for the finals Saturday in the 100 and 300 hurdles. She was second in the field in the 100 on a time of 15.27 seconds. Hanel takes the fifth-best preliminary time in the 300 hurdles to Saturday on a mark of 46.99.
Loseke is into the 100-meter dash finals on a sixth-best time of 12.55 seconds. She was second in the 200 at 25.98.
Patriot teammate Tanyn Larson was 10th in the 100 at 12.82 seconds.
Baker, Barnes, Pavlik in action for SRC
Shelby-Rising City had three Huskies on the track Friday. Liberty Baker was 12th in the 100-meter hurdle preliminaries at 16.05 seconds. Kira Pavlik reached 9 feet exactly and was 13th in the pole vault. Angel Barnes finished the 3200 at 13:30.95 and was 23rd.
