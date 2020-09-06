Nofolk Catholic holds of Lakevew for Shamrock title

Lakeview hopes to claim its first-ever Shamrock Invite title were denied in the championship match for the second straight season Saturday afternoon in a three-set loss to C-2 No. 5 Norfolk Catholic.
Though the Lady Vikes have arguably more weapons at their disposal, the overall inconsistency of those weapons Saturday afternoon proved to be the difference against a team whose top two attackers seemed to deliver every time.
Lakeview hit just .139 for the match and committed 20 hitting errors. Lilly Rowe had 14 kills and Katee Korte had 10, but three others hit negative.
Senior Mary Fennessey and sophomore Channatee Robles both had double digit kills for the Lady Knights while freshman Alli Brungardt picked her spots and was effective as well. Yet, while that trio had their share of big moments, more crucial was the lack of mistakes from Norfolk Catholic that proved to be the difference in a match with several extended points.
Nofolk Catholic took the title match 25-21, 29-31, 25-19. Lakeview also defeated Class D-1 No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-17, 25-21 and Stanton 25-14, 25-8.
"The two areas that stand out were serve and attack, I'm sure we had way more errors in those categories than they did. I'm sure of that," coach K.C. Belitz said about the loss to Norfolk Catholic. "And their defense stood out. They were good last year, and they're good this year as well, defensively. We had some pretty good swings that they dug."
After Norfolk Catholic won three of the final four points in the first set to hold off Lakeview, the Lady Vikes trailed the second set 9-6 then rattled off 14 of the next 17 and jumped ahead 20-12. Korte had three kills during that stretch, Josie Bentz had two kills and a block and Jordi Neckl had an ace while serving seven straight points.
Norfolk Catholic responded with five in a row and 11 of 14 for a 23-23 tie. A serving error, two attacking errors and a receiving error accounted for four of those Lady Knight points.
A Korte kill had Lakeview at match point before back-to-back hitting errors put Norfolk Catholic on the brink. The Lady Vikes fought off two match points, failed on two others but eventually won the set on a Lady Knight passing error, Rowe kill and Reese Janssen setter dump.
Lakeview trailed the third set 10-4, tied it up with six straight but then gave up six straight and faced another six-point deficit, 16-10. The closest the Lady Vikes came was 21-18 before the Lady Knights won four of five.
"There just weren't very many hitting errors from 15 (Robles) and 5 (Fennessey). They just forced us to dig every ball, and we did not," Belitz said. "We had a lot of our hitters that had a lot of them in, but not all of them in. That's a significant difference."
QUARTERFINALS - Lakeview def. Stanton 25-14, 25-8: The Lady Vikes made quick work of the Mustangs with an offense that racked up 24 kills and a .417 hitting percentage. Rowe led the way with eight kills while Maddi Vogt had six and two aces and Janssen had six digs and 17 assists.
SEMIFINALS - Lakeview def. Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-17, 25-21: The Trojans hung around in the match with eight blocks but the Lady Vikes had just enough on offense to tip the scales in their favor.
Rowe had eight kills, Vogt seven and Korte six. Lakeview hit .292 as a team and held Cedar Catholic to .208.
Sophomore Elly Luchsinger proved to be a big factor late in the second set. She had three aces for the match and served out the final seven points with her side trailing 21-18.
"That's coming in and doing your job. That stands out there," Belitz said. "We've got to have people play those roles, play them well and she certainly did."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!