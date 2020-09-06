Nofolk Catholic holds of Lakevew for Shamrock title

After Norfolk Catholic won three of the final four points in the first set to hold off Lakeview, the Lady Vikes trailed the second set 9-6 then rattled off 14 of the next 17 and jumped ahead 20-12. Korte had three kills during that stretch, Josie Bentz had two kills and a block and Jordi Neckl had an ace while serving seven straight points.

Norfolk Catholic responded with five in a row and 11 of 14 for a 23-23 tie. A serving error, two attacking errors and a receiving error accounted for four of those Lady Knight points.

A Korte kill had Lakeview at match point before back-to-back hitting errors put Norfolk Catholic on the brink. The Lady Vikes fought off two match points, failed on two others but eventually won the set on a Lady Knight passing error, Rowe kill and Reese Janssen setter dump.

Lakeview trailed the third set 10-4, tied it up with six straight but then gave up six straight and faced another six-point deficit, 16-10. The closest the Lady Vikes came was 21-18 before the Lady Knights won four of five.

"There just weren't very many hitting errors from 15 (Robles) and 5 (Fennessey). They just forced us to dig every ball, and we did not," Belitz said. "We had a lot of our hitters that had a lot of them in, but not all of them in. That's a significant difference."