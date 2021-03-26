Northwest blanks Lakeview boys 4-0

The Lakeview boys cleaned up some issues from a few days earlier and Mason Klug put on a show in net, but the offense still struggled to find attack Thursday in a 4-0 loss at Grand Island Northwest.

Lakeview started the season 0-2 with back-to-back losses in the Shamrock Invite to Scotus and Columbus High. The Vikings were beaten in those 4-0 and 10-0, respectively.

The latest shutout leaves Lakeview in a similar position as four years ago when the Vikings started 0-3 with three scoreless losses to begin the season. Despite that rough start, Lakeview went on to its second-highest win total in the last eight seasons.

"Mason Klug had a he** of a game. He came through with 22 saves, including a PK," Madden said. "He did a nice job coming off his line and being aggressive. He really kept us in it.

"As far as the field went ... we're still adjusting to the speed of play, being able to make decisions and find teammates quickly."

Although Klug did what he could to keep his team within striking distance, the offense ran into trouble maintaining possession in the midfield. When a Viking broke free from a defender or found himself alone for a pass, pushing the ball into the attacking third for the forwards proved difficult.