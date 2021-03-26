Northwest blanks Lakeview boys 4-0

The Lakeview boys cleaned up some issues from a few days earlier and Mason Klug put on a show in net, but the offense still struggled to find attack Thursday in a 4-0 loss at Grand Island Northwest.
Lakeview started the season 0-2 with back-to-back losses in the Shamrock Invite to Scotus and Columbus High. The Vikings were beaten in those 4-0 and 10-0, respectively.
The latest shutout leaves Lakeview in a similar position as four years ago when the Vikings started 0-3 with three scoreless losses to begin the season. Despite that rough start, Lakeview went on to its second-highest win total in the last eight seasons.
"Mason Klug had a he** of a game. He came through with 22 saves, including a PK," Madden said. "He did a nice job coming off his line and being aggressive. He really kept us in it.
"As far as the field went ... we're still adjusting to the speed of play, being able to make decisions and find teammates quickly."
Although Klug did what he could to keep his team within striking distance, the offense ran into trouble maintaining possession in the midfield. When a Viking broke free from a defender or found himself alone for a pass, pushing the ball into the attacking third for the forwards proved difficult.
"We're having a hard time finding options when we have the ball in the midfield," Madden said.
Following the season-opening losses, Madden said his team needed to learn to take a more defensive mindset into matches. Although scoring, dribbling and passing is always much more fun, Madden said his group isn't to the point where it can depend on regular scoring chances. Instead, counter attacking appears to be the best strategy. But in order for that to approach to prove fruitful, the defense must first find stops. Madden is seeing that perspective slowly shift.
"It was a little rough at first. Once a guy lost his mark, we were having a hard time finding someone else to mark up," Madden said. "So, we got lucky a lot of times when they wouldn't score with three guys open. That's something we still need to work on is the communication piece."
Northwest split its goals evenly between both halves. Lakeview held the hosts off until the midway point of the first half. Northwest notched its final goal with about five minutes left in the contest.
In addition to Klug, Madden pointed to senior Reed Blaser playing the full match and adding several contributions at center back on defense, Yordi Dominguez added a physical element to the group while senior, and older brother, Kevin Dominguez served the Vikings well in several positions in the formation.
Lakeview is back in action Saturday morning at Waverly facing another group of Vikings and their coach, former Columbus High standout Michael Ziola.
"It's coming," Madden said. "But we've got to learn to find guys in dangerous positions that need to be marked up."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.