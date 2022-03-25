Northwest blows past Lakeview boys in second-half onslaught

Lakeview boys soccer was looking for improved defensive play after allowing 21 combined goals in losses to Scotus and Columbus High last weekend. For 40 minutes, there were definitely signs of improvement.

But after going into the break down 2-0, Lakeview allowed eight second half goals to Grand Island Northwest and dropped to 0-3 with its third mercy-rule loss of the season.

Two different Northwest players had hat tricks and the visitors peppered the Lakeview net with 36 total shots on goal. Lakeview withstood the Northwest offense as long as it could until attrition began to play a part.

"We played a very solid first half and did some very nice things on both offense and defense," coach Aaron Rudloff said. "We are dealing with injuries and sickness right now, so I think that might have played a role."

Northwest senior Najib Ortiz and and junior Peyton Atwood both scored three times while Caden Keller had two and Treyvn Keene and Noah Corey both found the back of the net once.

There were assists on five of the goals and Northwest earned 12 total corner kicks. Depleted at several spots on the field, Lakeview again struggled to create any chances and gradually wore down.

Lakeview is still looking for its first goal of the season. The Vikings don't have long to try and rest up. They're back on the field Saturday morning at 10 a.m. against 4-0 Waverly. Also nicknamed the Vikings, Waverly is listed at No. 9 in Class B and has wins over Seward, Omaha Gross, Blair and Elkhorn North.

"On offense we are still trying to find the recipe for success and what our identity will be," Rudloff said. "I was again impressed with the effort of the defense."

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.