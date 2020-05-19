NSAA answers questions on weight rooms reopening

Q: Can outdoor spaces be used for conditioning?

A. Yes, one group of 10 or less students can utilize outdoor spaces for conditioning. Only one group can be outside at any given time.

Q: Can we have a group outside conditioning and in the gym at the same time?

A: Yes, limit of 10 in each group, keep social distance, and they cannot intermingle/change groups.

Q: Can we have one group of 10 lifting and another group of 10 in the gym conditioning?

A: Yes, as long as your gym and the weight room are not the same room.

Q: We have more than one weight room, can we use both of them?

A: Yes, limit of 10 students per room.

Q: Can schools open additional temporary weight rooms to accommodate multiple groups of students?

A: No, schools are prohibited from creating additional temporary weight rooms to accommodate multiple groups of students. Schools shall only use preexisting weight rooms.

Q: Does the number 10 include the coach?