NSAA director Bellar explains move out of Memorial Stadium; says winter sports moving forward outside Lancaster County

When the Hastings public address announcer gave word that Elkhorn would be hosting the Class B state championship football game with Aurora instead of it being at the usual Memorial Stadium venue, both Antler fans and players erupted into cheers.
There’s no place like home, even when it comes to playing state championship football games.
“It’s a dream to play inside Memorial Stadium, but it’s also special to be able to play at home for a state championship in my last high school game,” said wide receiver Gannon Gragert, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 59 seconds left in the Antlers’ 33-28 semifinal win Friday night.
“We love a chance to compete wherever it is.”
Due to COVID-19, the Nebraska School Activities Association announced Friday night during the semifinals that the championship games in Classes A through D-2 will be held at home sites Friday. The higher-seeded team will host. State championship contests were at home sites until 1996, when the NSAA moved the title games to Memorial Stadium.
The six-man final between McCool Junction and Sterling will be played as scheduled Friday night at Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium (7:15 p.m. kickoff).
Nebraska has not avoided the current national COVID-19 outbreak, and Lincoln and Lancaster County have been hit particularly hard with both high case numbers and hospitalizations that continue to grow. NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said in that scenario and working closely with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, it was best not to bring 12 communities into the Capital City for the Nov. 23-24 games.
“It’s a very fluid situation, and the Health Department is doing a great job, but they couldn’t guarantee what the crowd restrictions would be 10 days from now,” said Bellar, who indicated that earlier in the week the Health Department had capped attendance for each of the six games at 1,000 spectators per team.
“We need to have fans to cover the rental costs of Memorial Stadium and the other expenses related to playing there,” Bellar added. “We just felt the best opportunity for being able to play and get mom and dad, grandma and grandpa and other family members into the game was to move to home sites.”
Bellar said the NSAA intends to move forward with the start of preseason winter sports practices statewide Monday despite Lancaster County’s decision Friday to shut down both youth and high school indoor sports until Dec. 7.
Bellar said his organization will be closely monitoring the situation early next week and will be prepared to make changes if directed by Nebraska Health and Human Services. Gov. Pete Ricketts said earlier in the week that restrictions regarding high school sports could be triggered if COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 25% of total hospital beds available in the state.
“Unless the state tells us otherwise, we will continue to let decisions about high school sports participation be made at the local level,” Bellar said. “We feel school administrators, working with their local health departments, should make the decisions that are in the best interest of their students and their communities.”
Any contests missed for COVID-19 reasons will be treated like weather-related postponements have been in the past. If it can’t be rescheduled and played later in the season, it will count as a no-contest for both teams in terms of wild-card points.
Bellar said he is not aware of any COVID-19 flare-up anywhere in the state this fall that can be traced back to high school student-athletes participating in athletics as the source of the outbreak.
“I’ve asked the question, and no one (on the state level) has spoken up and said, 'This outbreak came from football or volleyball.’ It’s always been some other outside source," Bellar said. “I think our schools have been diligent about following the protocols put in place to keep our athletes and coaches safe.”
