NSAA provides fall health guidelines

The NSAA on Monday reassured schools that it is planning to go forward with a normal start date for fall sports practices and games.

On Tuesday, the NSAA released 10 pages of health measures for each sport.

Guidelines range from extending the sideline box for football players to the 10-yard lines to no switching of benches between volleyball sets to the use of electronic whistles.

The protocols are recommendations made by the National High Schools Federation.

For football:

* The coin toss participants will be limited to the referee, umpire and one person from each team.

* Intermission may be extended to a maximum of two minutes between the first and second quarters, the third and fourth quarters, and following a PAT, successful field goal or safety.

* No shaking hands after the game.

* Players should not share towels, water bottles or other equipment.

* The ball should be cleaned/sanitized periodically throughout the game.

* Team box may be extended to the 10-yard line (Players only).