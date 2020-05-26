NSAA releases weight room update

The NSAA has revised its official guidelines on opening up weight rooms next week.
Initially, the association announced on May 13 that, following guidelines from Governor Pete Ricketts, weight rooms would be allowed to open for 10 student athletes and fewer starting June 1.
Late last week, Ricketts expanded public gathering limits to 25. The NSAA followed suit and will allow schools to have that max number in for training.
Athletes must still adhere to social distancing guidelines of six feet or greater and will be placed in predetermined groups assigned workout times. Switching between groups is not allowed and interactions between groups should be avoided.
The sessions can only involve weightlifting, running, and exercises designed to promote physical fitness. Sport-specific drills are not permitted and sport-specific equipment may not be used as part of school-sponsored conditioning.
School staff will also be required to be diligent about disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces as outlined by the CDC.
Team camps and clinics are still not allowed, and, according to the governor's Directed Health Measures, basketball, cheerleading, football, soccer and wrestling remain prohibited.
Schools are allowed to have open gyms with sport-specific drills and sport-specific equipment except among Prohibited Sports.
The update also indicated that any further modifications by the governor may warrant more adjustments to these guidelines.
