NSAA says fall sports on as scheduled

The NSAA is gearing up for a fall sports season "as currently scheduled" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
First practices for fall sports — football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis and softball — will begin Aug. 10.
"We've been talking about this for weeks already and it obviously changes daily," NSAA director Jay Bellar told the Journal Star on Monday. "I think we wanted to wait until we heard from (Gov. Pete Ricketts) and the commissioner of education, which we listened to Gov. Ricketts on Friday. They want to get kids in school, and sports are important and we feel the same way, so we thought it was a good time to get our intentions out there.
"If we can in any way, shape or form, we're going to try to get started with fall activities and that's where we're at at this time."
The NSAA includes recommendations of health protocol for member schools to follow:
* Keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams.
* Wear masks when not in competition.
* Keep groups small and attendance recorded.
* Wash your hands regularly.
* Disinfect equipment regularly.
* Stay home if you don’t feel well.
* Stay home if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19.
Bellar recognizes the challenge in governing multiple sports across communities that span hundreds of miles, and will certainly feature different infection levels as the summer and fall progress.
"I think the hardest part is we understand that different parts of the state are being hit differently and how is that going to look? Believe me, we've tried to cover every case and scenario there is in terms of how we're going to do this," Bellar said. "We thought, in the end, why don't we just try to start on time and have our (normal) season and then adjust as we need to adjust?
"We're pretty certain that every team is not going to be able to play every game, or at least every kid is not going to be able to play every game."
To that end, Bellar said the NSAA is writing updated guidelines for assigning teams a "no contest" rather than a forfeit if it can't play in order to preserve postseason standing and power points as much as possible.
"We're going to have to let people know ahead of time that, when you talk 'fair' in a pandemic, there's no such thing as fair," Bellar said. "Some teams may get in six games of football and some may get in eight. Hopefully some get in nine, but we just don't know that.
"It's one of those things where you're either in or you're out and if we deem that something drastically changes in the next few weeks and we may not be able to do anything -- we sure hope that's not the case, but we understand that it could be -- but at this point we're trying to move forward."
Bellar also said that, when competition does eventually arrive, any rules on limiting attendance will be made at the district level.
"Of course, if there's a Directive Health Measure in place, we follow that DHM," Bellar said. "If those have gone away at that point in time, which they surely could, then I think it's going to be up to the schools and their health departments."
