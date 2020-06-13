NSAA Update: Camps and open gyms given the green light

"For our girls, the coaches have been focusing more on general conditioning rather than the weight room," Lahm said. "The boys have been focused on the weight room. I think it's going really well. I think we're doing a good job of being safe and sanitizing. I think our coaches are ready to move to the next step. I think our kids are, too."

Scotus already had a volleyball camp scheduled for the week of June 22.

The NSAA update allows this camp to go on as originally scheduled.

The camp was scheduled Tuesday through Friday, but Lahm said he suspects that it may be moved to Monday through Thursday to allow Scotus to set up its gym for its graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Scotus also plans on starting up open gyms in basketball and soccer.

"You can't have any contact and no sharing of equipment, so there's not a lot that football and wrestling can do," Lahm said. "I supposed you could work on escape moves, but I don't think coach (Tyler) Linder has plans to begin any wrestling work right now with those guidelines.

"I think if they were to open things up he would be more than willing to have open mats. As it is, we'll take advantage of it in basketball and possibly soccer."