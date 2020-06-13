NSAA Update: Camps and open gyms given the green light

High School athletes received another green light on Thursday when the Nebraska Schools Activities Association came out with an update.
Effective immediately, schools are allowed to hold open gyms for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling under some guidelines.
Individual skills and workouts are the only activities permitted, no physical contact with others is allowed, no sharing of equipment is permitted and no grouping of students.
Also, on June 18 schools are permitted to participate in camps, clinics and summer leagues in all NSAA sanctioned activities except for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling.
Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview are already organizing plans and hope to have athletes back in the gym soon.
But, with the announcement only coming out on June 12, there is still some planning to do.
"Each time they open up, I guess I should be, but I'm at least a little surprised because it's sudden," Scotus Athletic Director Merlin Lahm said. "It's like, bang, we're going to do this. Then you go to work on your planning."
The NSAA recently allowed schools to reopen weight rooms, which many athletes have been utilizing. Starting summer lifting has been successful so far for the Shamrocks.
"For our girls, the coaches have been focusing more on general conditioning rather than the weight room," Lahm said. "The boys have been focused on the weight room. I think it's going really well. I think we're doing a good job of being safe and sanitizing. I think our coaches are ready to move to the next step. I think our kids are, too."
Scotus already had a volleyball camp scheduled for the week of June 22.
The NSAA update allows this camp to go on as originally scheduled.
The camp was scheduled Tuesday through Friday, but Lahm said he suspects that it may be moved to Monday through Thursday to allow Scotus to set up its gym for its graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Scotus also plans on starting up open gyms in basketball and soccer.
"You can't have any contact and no sharing of equipment, so there's not a lot that football and wrestling can do," Lahm said. "I supposed you could work on escape moves, but I don't think coach (Tyler) Linder has plans to begin any wrestling work right now with those guidelines.
"I think if they were to open things up he would be more than willing to have open mats. As it is, we'll take advantage of it in basketball and possibly soccer."
Scotus is planning to start having open gyms in basketball starting next week. Lahm is not sure about soccer yet.
With the restrictions, open gyms will look different than normal in Lahm's eyes.
"Typically when you have a basketball open gym, there might be some warm-up and skill work, but then you're going to play basketball," he said. "That's not allowed right now. I think a kid at a basket, with his own basketball. Only that one player with one basketball, you can do ball-handling, shooting work, etc. that's what I see happening."
While there are some restrictions, Lahm said he is happy to have another step toward normalcy.
He said he hopes that by the time fall rolls around, sports can return to full speed.
"I would say more than anything, it's a relief," Lahm said. "We're really, really hoping in a couple of months when school starts and practices begin, we're hoping for things to be as normal as possible."
Lakeview is also making plans. Athletic Director Jake Shadley has been in contact with basketball coaches Tyler Colvin and Monte Jones about starting open gyms.
"About all (the update) is going to affect for us will be basketball maybe some soccer," he said. "They might see some open field stuff."
Lakeview also plans to start open gyms next week.
Shadley said he believes that by July 1, there will be another update, if not sooner.
As far as the open gyms go, Lakeview got to work right away when given the green light.
"I've texted both my coaches and told them to get together and work out some times," he said. "So, they don't conflict with each other or volleyball. We'll try to work around everyone's schedule and get people in there as much as we can."
Even with the restrictions, Shadley said he is just happy to get back closer to normal.
"It's good getting the kids back in the gym," he said. "There's no doubt about that. We ran into a couple girls that are participating in volleyball in town and chatted with them and asked them if they were tired or some.
"They said, 'no, we're ready to get going.' Kids are resilient. I'm sure they're ready to get into the gym and get things going."
The Telegram reached out to Columbus High, but did not receive a response before the print deadline Friday.
