Offense clicking again for Scotus boys in road win at Lincoln Lutheran

The potency Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer showed in a win last week was there again Tuesday for a 4-0 road win at Lincoln Lutheran.

Granted, it wasn't the eight goals the Shamrocks racked up in that one, but four on the board, and more importantly, another win, seem to indicate Scotus might be finding its scoring touch.

Alex Medina, Ross Thorson, Frank Fehringer and Carson Czarnick scored for SCC in a win that ran Scotus' record to 3-3. SCC won 8-1 over Omaha Concordia a week ago thanks in part to a personnel change. That change, and more time together as a group, have Scotus starting to reach the potential coach P.J. Miller had in mind.

"Tonight was an all-out team win - four goals by four different players and all assisted by four different players - and we got everybody in the game," coach P.J. Miller said. "The kids are starting to understand their roles and responsibilities, and some guys play multiple positions.

"It's starting to come together."

Medina led off the scoring about 25 minutes into the match when he found a cross into the box from Adam Quinn and converted the chance. The other three goals all came in the second half. They were also all assisted by four different players. Quinn, Chance Bailey, Chris Adame and Ted Fehringer each had a helper.