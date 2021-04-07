Offense clicking again for Scotus boys in road win at Lincoln Lutheran

The potency Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer showed in a win last week was there again Tuesday for a 4-0 road win at Lincoln Lutheran.
Granted, it wasn't the eight goals the Shamrocks racked up in that one, but four on the board, and more importantly, another win, seem to indicate Scotus might be finding its scoring touch.
Alex Medina, Ross Thorson, Frank Fehringer and Carson Czarnick scored for SCC in a win that ran Scotus' record to 3-3. SCC won 8-1 over Omaha Concordia a week ago thanks in part to a personnel change. That change, and more time together as a group, have Scotus starting to reach the potential coach P.J. Miller had in mind.
"Tonight was an all-out team win - four goals by four different players and all assisted by four different players - and we got everybody in the game," coach P.J. Miller said. "The kids are starting to understand their roles and responsibilities, and some guys play multiple positions.
"It's starting to come together."
Medina led off the scoring about 25 minutes into the match when he found a cross into the box from Adam Quinn and converted the chance. The other three goals all came in the second half. They were also all assisted by four different players. Quinn, Chance Bailey, Chris Adame and Ted Fehringer each had a helper.
Thorson used his speed through the middle of the field to race past the back line and send a shot past the line at the far post. Fehringer was in the right spot when a loose ball found his foot and he sent it on frame. Czarnick, like Medina, was crashing the back post when a cross came in and found him in scoring position.
Scotus outshot Lutheran 35-6 but, according to Miller, didn't have the right focus to start the match. That might have been a result of having a week off. It also might be the natural progress of playing and learning together. Twelve of the 25 players on the roster are underclassmen - meaning half the Shamrocks in uniform are still in their first season of varsity.
"Losing last year is huge because there are so many sophomores which are basically freshmen. So, we've got this sophomore class and freshman class that are basically getting thrown into the fire," Miller said. "We kind of knew as coaches, going in against Gretna, Skutt and Mount Michael it was going to be a bit of a rough start."
That rough start included the No. 3 team in Class and No. 1 and No. 10 in Class B. The Shamrocks were 0-3 against that slate and lost by a combined 15-0.
The last two wins - against 2-5 Concordia and 1-6 Lincoln Lutheran - aren't comparable in quality, but it's hard to doubt that progress is being made.
"We just kind of have to find our identity," Miller said. "I think we're getting there."
Scotus (3-3)...........................................................................1...3 -- 4
Lincoln Lutheran (1-6).............................................................0...0 -- 0