'Official' Legion baseball season canceled

American Legion departments across the country received a memo over the weekend indicating that the Legion baseball season is over.
The Legion cancelled regional tournaments and the Legion World Series last month. This latest announcement doesn't prevent summer baseball but does end The American Legion National Organization's ties to sponsorship of the game for the rest of the year.
Baseball can continue, based on local conditions, under a team's regular sponsorship, but will not have the endorsement of The American Legion. That means that American Legion rules and insurance coverage do not apply.
"All other situation(s) that may arise during the 2020 baseball season in a department that elects to have a 2020 baseball season is a situation for that particular department as that particular department is solely responsible for its decision to any situation(s) as The American Legion National Organization staff and volunteers are not authorized to address or help with any department’s situation(s)," the memo said.
Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts announced Monday afternoon that youth baseball and softball practice can resume on June 1 with certain guidelines in place. Games are then allowed to return on June 18.
That allows "Legion" teams to take the field though it would no longer be a Legion season, and several challenges for getting such a team, and season, off the ground seem almost insurmountable.
"We can still have a team. It just won't be a Legion team. We don't have to follow any of the rules, and you're going to have to go on your own and find somebody who can insure you," Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds coach Travis Tessendorf said. "That's no easy task right now. We've never had to do it. We don't know where to go from there."
Guidelines handed down by Ricketts on Monday included steps for sanitizing playing areas and who's allowed at practices and games. Those steps provide another hurdle to opening.
Only household members are allowed to attend games, and those that do will have to bring their own chairs. No usage of the bleachers is allowed.
Additionally, family members of players awaiting the following game must stay in their cars until the teams for the next game are in the dugout. That makes it difficult for road games in which parents and friends of players from separate teams intermingle. Some players compete on two rosters.
"And will the city even let us use Pawnee Park," Tessendorf wondered. "Because if we don't have a field to practice or play, this is all a moot point.
Tessendorf also wondered how teams would handle sanitizing bathrooms after practices and games and how a team would be required to react if a member tested positive for COVID-19.
"We've just got a lot of guidelines there. I don't know how we're going to follow them all," he said. "We'll have to do the best we can if we still want to have a team.
Then there's the issue with scheduling opponents.
Platte County cases have been on the rise since the end of April. Hall County, where Grand Island is located, has been hit the hardest. Teams aren't likely to schedule Grand Island and others may not want to travel to Columbus or come to town based on the latest numbers.
The Junior Reds were set to begin their season at Grand Island then play the following weekend at South Sioux City. Both of those look off the table for any scheduling possibilities. But also, teams like Wayne and Battle Creek, home opponents for the Junior Reds, may feel the same way about coming to Columbus.
"Are we going to be able to pick and choose who we play because of where they come from. I don't know. I'm not sure what to do here," Tessendorf said. "I've reached out to a few people I trust and they're kind of in the same boat, 'Whoa, what do we do here?'"
Up to now, there's been no coordination between the four Columbus summer baseball teams partly because there was a wait to determine the direction the state and the city would reopen youth sports.
Now, while that issue is more clear, an uphill battle remains.
"It's one thing to open it up, but with all these restrictions it makes it almost impossible to follow some of these guidelines," Tessendorf said. "...If there will be a season, it's basically going to be like a rec league or like a club team. It will essentially be a club baseball team from what I'm reading, a Mariners or an Outlaws team."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
