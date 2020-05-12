'Official' Legion baseball season canceled

Then there's the issue with scheduling opponents.

Platte County cases have been on the rise since the end of April. Hall County, where Grand Island is located, has been hit the hardest. Teams aren't likely to schedule Grand Island and others may not want to travel to Columbus or come to town based on the latest numbers.

The Junior Reds were set to begin their season at Grand Island then play the following weekend at South Sioux City. Both of those look off the table for any scheduling possibilities. But also, teams like Wayne and Battle Creek, home opponents for the Junior Reds, may feel the same way about coming to Columbus.

"Are we going to be able to pick and choose who we play because of where they come from. I don't know. I'm not sure what to do here," Tessendorf said. "I've reached out to a few people I trust and they're kind of in the same boat, 'Whoa, what do we do here?'"

Up to now, there's been no coordination between the four Columbus summer baseball teams partly because there was a wait to determine the direction the state and the city would reopen youth sports.

Now, while that issue is more clear, an uphill battle remains.