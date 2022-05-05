Olson, Mulder win HAC silver

Seniors Joselyn Olson and Caleb Mulder won silvers while junior Byron Arevalo earned two sprint medals on Tuesday in Norfolk at the Heartland Athletic Conference track and field championship.

In Columbus High's second year of membership in the HAC, the Discoverers matched their medal haul from a year ago with 15 total pieces of hardware - five for the girls and 10 for the boys. That's the inverse of a year ago when the girls were seventh on a total of 41 points and the boys 11th with 17.

This year, the boys scored 28 team points and finished tied for ninth out of 12. The girls totaled 21 and were in 10th.

Olson reached her third-best mark of the season in the long jump in her runner-up performance. Mulder was just hundreds of a second behind his best time in the 400. Arevalo made it into the finals of both the 100 and 200-meter dash and set a 200 personal record in the preliminaries.

The Fremont boys earned the team championship on a total of 119 point - 31 better than Lincoln East. Lincoln Southwest took the girls title 147.5 to 124 over Fremont.

"This was our second time competing in this conference meet and we walked away with more points than last year," boys coach Scott Bethune said. "We had some athletes earn some medals and several personal bests were achieved, which, as I have mentioned before, when you continue to improve this late in the season it says a lot about your work ethic and desire."

Mulder was coming off a win in South Sioux City last week and a mark of 50.93 seconds when he hit the line in Norfolk at 49.97. His best came on the same track April 21 - 49.93. That was .31 behind Tyson Baker of Fremont in gold-medal position.

"Caleb knows what he has to do to get to Omaha and running against the Fremont kid was fun to watch," Bethune said. "Those two will be battling it out at the state meet for the gold medal, so it was good for Caleb to run against him today. What a fun race, and we will see it again next week at districts as well."

Junior Alex Ienn joined Mulder on the medal stand in the quarter-mile and posted a personal record time of 52.34 for fifth place.

Arevalo made the 100 finals in eighth at 11.31 seconds then crossed the finish at 11.43 in the final and maintained his eighth-place standing. In the 200 he ran a PR time of 22.96 in the prelims then 23.18 in the final and was sixth.

Other boys medalists included fourth for senior Carsen Marking in the pole vault on a final height of 13 feet, eighth for junior Liam Blaser on a shot put toss of 46 feet, 7 inches and eighth for Jaden McFarland in the 110 hurdles at 15.98.

Marking has reached 13 feet four times this season and has finished no worse than fourth at every meet. Blaser was coming off a PR toss of 49-2 and 1/2 at Sioux Sioux for second when he was a few feet behind that on Tuesday. His HAC throw was his fourth-best of the year. McFarland ran 15.99 in the prelims and qualified seventh then was .01 faster but one spot lower on the medal stand.

Drew Sellon of Fremont was the pole vault champ at 15 feet, Sam Cappos of Lincoln East won the shot put on a throw of 61-4 and Javon Leuty of Lincoln High took 110 hurdle gold at 14.75.

Marking was third at the HAC last year when he reached 12-8. Mulder was fourth in the 400 at 51.99 last spring. McFarland's best hurdle run last year was 16.22 at the district meet. He was 12th at conference.

The 1600 relay team of Mulder, Ienn, Carter Braun and Adoriyan Daniels came across at 3 minutes, 35.80 seconds for seventh place. CHS' best time of the year was a slightly better 3:35.66 on April 21 also in Norfolk.

Arevalo, Daniels, Dylan Crumley and Dylan Marker teamed up for eighth in the 400 relay at 45.48.

Josie Garrett will end her CHS track career with two HAC hurdle medals. The senior was third a year ago. Tuesday she was sixth by running 16.22 seconds in the prelims then 16.02 in the final. She moved up from seventh to sixth. Junior Kate Campos of Lincoln Pius X won gold at 14.19. Campos also won it last year at 14.99.

Sophomore Addison Johnson was among the leaders in the 800 and came to the line in third at 2:22.58. She ran her first lap at 1:08.34 then her second at 1:14:23 and was a little more than two seconds back of the runner-up and four back of Lucy Dillon of Fremont in first place. Johnson's time was her best of the year by more than a second.

Olson's best long jump attempt of the day came in the final when she hit the sand at 17 feet, 4 inches. That's her third-best performance of the year and just an inch and 1/2 behind her best. Olson landed at 16-11.25 in the prelims and came into the finals in third.

Senior Erin Smith broke 50 seconds for the first time this season in the 300 hurdles and was eighth at 49.60. Her previous best from the week before was 50.83. She was also eighth last spring at the HAC but on a time of 51.34.

Johnson, Olson and Smith plus Hannah Kropatsch were sixth in the mile relay on a time of 4:22.95. That set a new best by more than three seconds.

Several other Discoverer athletes came close but just missed medals. Freshman Hailey Kropatsch was 10th in the 3200, Hailey Kropatsch ran to 12th out of 26 in the 800, Mallory Brittenham was six inches behind medal position in the pole vault and Noah Lawrence posted a better time than a year ago when he was fifth in the 3200 but this time had to settle for 10th.

Columbus now prepares for next week's district meet in Kearney on Tuesday. Other programs in attendance will be the host Bearcats, Fremont, Grand Island, Millard West, Omaha South, Omaha Westside and Papillion-La Vista.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

