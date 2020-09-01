 Skip to main content
On Deck - Thursday
On Deck - Thursday

Rylee Renner

Rylee Renner uncorks a pitch against Omaha Westside on Thursday at home. CHS lost 7-5.

 PETER HUGUENIN, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Columbus High tennis vs. Elkhorn 4 p.m.

Columbus High volleyball triangular 5 p.m.

Lakeview Golf at York 9 a.m.

Lakeview softball at Blue River 5 p.m.

Lakeview volleyball vs. Seward 7 p.m.

Scotus golf at Grand Island 9 a.m.

Scotus football vs. Concordia 7 p.m.

Schuyler Golf at York 9 a.m.

Schuyler Home XC (Lakeview, David City) 5 p.m.

Schuyler volleyball vs. Cornerstone 7 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh volleyball at Stanton 5:30 p.m.

Highway 91 softball triangular 4:30 p.m.

Aquinas XC at Seward 4:45 p.m.

Aquinas softball at Twin River 5:45 p.m.

David City volleyball vs. Fillmore Central 7 p.m.

East Butler XC at Beemer 5:30 p.m.

East Butler volleyball at Giltner 5:30 p.m.

SRC Volleyball at Cross County 6 p.m.

Boone Central golf at West Holt 9 a.m.

Boone Central softball vs. North Bend 5 p.m.

Boone Central volleyball at O’Neill 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis XC at Wisner-Pilger Invite 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis volleyball vs. Spalding Acdmy 7 p.m.

HLHF at Wisner-Pilger Invite 5:30 p.m.

Osceola volleyball at Twin River 7 p.m.

St. Ed volleyball quad 5 p.m.

Twin River softball triangular 4:30 p.m.

