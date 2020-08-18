You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On Deck
View Comments

On Deck

{{featured_button_text}}
Lakeview Softball 9.5

Lakview junior Aubrey Stromberg attempts to throw out a runner advancing to first in a game last season.

 NATE TENOPIR FILE PHOTO, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Thursday

Twin River Softball at Schuyler 4:30 p.m.

Lakeview Softball vs. GICC 5 p.m.

CHS Softball vs. L Northeast 5 p.m.

Lakeview Golf at Central City

CHS Golf at Grand Island

Boone Central Golf at O'Neil

Friday

Cross County Football at Blue Hill 7 p.m.

Saturday

CHS Softball vs. L Southwest noon

Lakeview Softball at Freeman

Twin River Softball at Wayne

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lakeview Softball 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News