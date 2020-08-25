 Skip to main content
Becca Hazlett runs down a Southwest player in a pickle in Saturday's CHS home doubleheader.

 NATE TENOPIR, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Thursday

Lakeview Golf vs. CHS, Scotus JV

3 p.m. Elks Country Club

Scotus/CHS Cross Country

4:30 p.m. Pawnee Park

Boone Central Softball vs. Polk County/Schuyler

4:30 p.m. Albion Sports Complex

CHS Volleyball vs. Fremont

6:30 p.m. CHS

CHS Softball vs. Westside

6:30 p.m. Gerrard Park

Osceola Volleyball vs. Humphrey Saint Francis

7 p.m. Osceola

Cross County Volleyball vs. Fullerton

7 p.m. Cross County

Lakeview Softball at Centennial

5 p.m. Gresham Field

Lakeivew Cross Country

5 p.m. at Logan View

CHS Boys Tennis

4 p.m. at Grand Island

Scotus Volleyball

7 p.m. at Kearney Catholic

