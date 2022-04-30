Ortiz lifts Columbus late for district win

On an ugly day it was an ugly play that became a masterpiece.

Playing in northwestern wind that sent dozens of balls across the street, temperatures more fit for February and rain reminiscent of a monsoon, the Columbus High boys earned a 1-0 district semifinal win over Omaha Burke no one involved will ever forget.

Former Discoverer keeper Jamie Bennett said he was in colder temperatures with ice on the field in his day, but nothing like Saturday's wind and precipitation. Coach John Arlt said he's never been in worse conditions. Alex Ortiz and Israel Robledo agreed with their head coach.

But it was the combination of Robledo to Ortiz in the 72nd minute that provided the only goal of the game and a 1-0 win. Robledo laid off a pass that Ortiz that he sent on net with a lighter touch than he would have preferred. A few bounces and a deflection sent it to the far corner. He's had more impressive goals, but none as big.

The win advances Columbus to the district final against Lincoln Southwest - a 4-0 winner against Bellevue West. Southwest defeated Columbus 1-0 on March 31 in the Discoverers' first loss of the season. CHS is 11-4. Southwest is listed at No. 4 and 11-3.

"It was a cross coming in and it landed on Israel. There were three defenders on him, and he slipped, but before slipping he passed it and got enough on it. I shot it and luckily it went in," Ortiz said. "It was an important goal for everybody, seeing them all happy and the coaches, too. We're just one step away from state."

