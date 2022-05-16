Osceola boys eye repeat after district title

Osceola boys track and field scored points in all but three events last week at home and edged out McCool Junction for a district title that has the Bulldogs dreaming of a repeat later this week when the Class D portion of state track opens in Omaha.

The Bulldogs came away with five gold medals, five silver and 12 entries into state on their home track Thursday and scored 127 team points to 124 for McCool Junction.

The top two at district earn an automatic bid. Osceola had 10 of those and saw marks by Pierce Branting and Kale Gustafson in the triple jump stand up as the next six best in Nebraska for additional qualifiers.

Junior Isaiah Zelasney is also in position to repeat his four gold-medal-effort from a year ago following wins in three individual events and one relay.

The Osceola girls have eight qualifiers, won three gold, four silver and have one additional qualifier.

"I think we have a very legitimate shot to repeat this year. We are hoping Isaiah will win all his individual events again and our 4x4 will place first as well," coach Luke Ericson said. "Then we are also looking to get key points from Xavier Blackburn in the 100, 300 hurdles and high jump, Ryan Pheak in the 110 and 300 hurdles, Alexx Winkelman in the 400 and 800 and Pierce Branting and Kale Gustafson in triple jump."

Zelasney was the main contributor last year for a state track title when he won the 100 and 200-meter sprints, the 400 and was part of the first-place 1600 relay.

He either delivered or helped deliver golds in all those events again on Thursday. Zelasney ran a personal-record 10.92 seconds in the 100, hit the line at 22.55 in the 200, 51.53 in the 400 and anchored a mile relay that took the top spot a 3 minutes, 36.01 second. And while he only set one PR last week, his top times this season, as listed on Athletic.net, put him at or near the top in all four event.

His best 100 time is second in Class D, his 200 mark is also second-best, his best 400 run from back on April 25 is the only one to have broken 50 seconds in Class D and the Osceola 1600 relay, also from April 25, is also the best this year.

He'll be joined in Omaha by Xavier Blackburn, Ryan Pheak, Alexx Winkelman, Branting and Gustafson. Blackburn was the 300-meter hurdles champion, high jump and 100 runner-up. Pheak was a silver medalist in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Winkelman was runner-up in the 800. Branting was 5 and 1/2 inches behind the triple jump runner-up for the final automatic qualifier; Gustafson was two inches behind him. Regardless, Branting's mark was the 12th-best overall in the state while Gustafson was 15th overall.

Winkelman, Blackburn, Pheak and Zelasney make up the 1600 relay. Winkelman, Blackburn and Zelasney all won gold in that event last year.

"Pierce Branting would be one surprise in the state qualifiers. He's been long jumping for us all year, but triple jumped for the first time ever at districts and was able to qualify for the state meet," Ericson said. "We were also glad to take Kale Gustafson in triple jump as well, and Melinn and Janna Roberts in shot put and pole vault respectively. Rori Wieseman and Fayth Winkelman had outstanding performances at districts and should fare very well at state."

Osceola scored 46 total team points in 2021 and took the title by nine points over Mullen. The four gold medals Zelasney was involved in accounted for 40 of that total.

Blackburn in the high jump and the 100, Winkelman in the 400 and the 800 and all four of Zelasney's events had a time among the top eight across all of Thursday's district meets. The top eight receive medals and score team points at the state meet.

Fayth Winkelman earned two Osceola girls district gold medals when she won the 200 and 400. Rori Wieseman was the runner-up in the 100 and 200. Janna Roberts in the pole vault and Melinn Roberts in the shot put were both silver-medalists and earned the automatic bid. The 400 relay of Roberts, Winkelman, Wieseman and Savanna Boden won the event and are headed to Omaha.

The Osceola girls had six other district medalists, and the boys eight other medalists, that didn't quite make the cut for state. The Bulldog girls were second in the team standings, 115-107, behind Fullerton.

"I'll be looking forward to our athletes getting to represent Osceola and show the entire state what we've been working on this season," Ericson said. "It will be exciting to see what Isaiah is able to do this year - he usually performs the best when the lights are brightest. I always enjoy the relays in particular, and hope to see our boys four-by-four and girls four-by-one hundred do very well. I'm also excited to see our girls team with a chance to score a lot of points and take home some state hardware as well."

