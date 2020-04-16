Osceola Track No chance to repeat

Osceola track and field showed it was a force to be reckoned with in 2019. Both the boys and girls won conference and district championships.
The boys sent six athletes to state while the girls had five. The boys were set to return five of those qualifiers; the girls four.
The boys also had some success at state scoring 14 points. Graduate Brodryk Ienn won gold in the 300-meter hurdles, senior Carter Boden finished eighth in the 800 and the team of Ienn, Boden, junior Tim Tannehill and sophomore Xavier Blackburn placed sixth in the 1600-meter relay in a time of 3:36.76.
Ienn also qualified for the finals in the 110 hurdles with the third-fastest time before a disqualification.
Blackburn also ran a 2:20.56 in the 800 and a 53.95 in the 400.
Other returning state qualifiers for the Bulldog boys included junior Kyle Sterup in the pole vault and junior Thad Rathjen in the 3200 relay.
Sterup cleared 12-feet in the pole vault to tie for 14th place. Sterup also qualified for state as a freshman, placing 11th. He also cleared 12 feet in 2018.
The 3200-meter relay team of Blackburn, Tannehill, Rathjen and Boden placed 10th with a time of 9:03.4.
Boden was hoping to make his third trip to state. As a sophomore he qualified in the 3200 relay and the 800.
The girls were set to return sophomore Maeson Valish in the pole vault, junior Kylie Johnston in the 3200 and three-fourths of the 1600 relay squad made up of junior Olivia Drozd, junior Taylor Carlson and junior Emily Theis.
Valish tied for ninth in the pole vault after clearing 9 feet while Johnston ran a 14:12.87 in the two mile. The 1600-meter relay placed 13th with a time of 4:25.34.
Graduate Mollie Rathjen was the only state qualifier that was not returning.
She placed ninth in the in 800 with a time of 2:30.10. Rathjen also was on the 1600 relay.
With all the returning firepower, Osceola hoped to have another successful in 2020.
"We can have an overall very competitive team," head coach Bob Fuller said.
On top of the returning state qualifiers, Fuller mentioned Tanner Kropatsch, Corby Cannon, Isaiah Zelasney, Alexx Winkelman and Mae Valish as athletes that he was hoping to score points.
Osceola is no stranger to success in track, putting together a boys Class D state championship in 2003.
That team had a double gold medalist in Gordie Coffin who won the 100 and 200. Coffin won the 100 with an 11.08 and the 200 with a 22.68.
Though the Bulldogs are disappointed in the loss of the season, many athletes return in 2021 that should have Osceola back in the mix.
Boden and all of the 2019 state qualifiers will still be on the roster.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!