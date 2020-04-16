Osceola Track No chance to repeat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Osceola track and field showed it was a force to be reckoned with in 2019. Both the boys and girls won conference and district championships.

The boys sent six athletes to state while the girls had five. The boys were set to return five of those qualifiers; the girls four.

The boys also had some success at state scoring 14 points. Graduate Brodryk Ienn won gold in the 300-meter hurdles, senior Carter Boden finished eighth in the 800 and the team of Ienn, Boden, junior Tim Tannehill and sophomore Xavier Blackburn placed sixth in the 1600-meter relay in a time of 3:36.76.

Ienn also qualified for the finals in the 110 hurdles with the third-fastest time before a disqualification.

Blackburn also ran a 2:20.56 in the 800 and a 53.95 in the 400.

Other returning state qualifiers for the Bulldog boys included junior Kyle Sterup in the pole vault and junior Thad Rathjen in the 3200 relay.