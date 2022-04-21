Osten's first two goals lift Lakeview girls

Like many of her teammates that play at the top of the formation, Lakeview's Tori Osten has had trouble putting shots past the keeper.

The moment finally arrived for the junior on Tuesday when she scored twice, the second in the final minute to relieve the pressure after a two-goal lead had been cut in half.

Osten and senior Carly Schaad gave the Lady Vikes a 2-0 lead in the first half. A goal in the 60th minute put the outcome in doubt for the final 20 minutes, but Osten stepped up when called upon and became the ninth different Lady Vike to score a goal this season. Schaad also assisted on Osten's two goals.

Lakeview successfully bounced back from two games the day before in the conference tournament and improved to 5-7 with a 3-1 win over Crete.

Now the Lady Vikes can set their sights on possibly finishing with an even record. Adding another goal scorer to the mix is certainly an encouraging sign as the schedule approaches the postseason.

"Tori has had plenty of chances. That's kind of been our problem this year with everybody. She's had, probably, 10 chances one-on-one with the goalie but she either kicks it right at the keeper or 50 feet over the net," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "But we created 30, or so, shots on goal with the wind in the first half. Getting two from Tori was great for the team."

Crete hasn't won yet this season and only had two goals coming into Tuesday. Those are somewhat deceptive, Zimmerman said.

The Cardinals have lost three times by one goal and two other times by a margin of two. Keeper Taylor Pierce is an imposing presence in goal at 5-foot-11, and she has 50 goals on the season.

Still, a lack of offensive punch puts Pierce in a tough position. Pierce has to be nearly perfect for her team to have a chance. She kept her side in it as long as she could on Tuesday, but other than a goal generated by a corner kick, Crete struggled to win possession and put together passes.

"We controlled the game, I'd say, 90% of it. Every now and then they'd boom one over the top and we'd have to run it down, but that was it," Zimmerman said. "They were always kind of scrambling. We controlled the game, we just couldn't find the net there for a while."

Lakeview lost the day before 8-0 to Grand Island Northwest in the Central Conference Tournament semifinals due in large part to a sluggish start. The Lady Vikes had a few hours off the field then came back and won 3-1 over Aurora and had a much better start - scoring before the match was 15 minutes old.

Back in cleats and shin pads less than 24 hours later, Zimmerman was concerned about fatigue. He switched a few positions around to try and spark some energy. That plus the consistency from the back line helped the team get over tired legs.

"I take my hat off to that back line; they battle every game," Zimmerman said. " ... Camryn Koch and Brooklyn Griesen and Emily Schaad, they keep us in games sometimes."

Getting to .500 would mean a win Thursday over Kearny Catholic then at Seward on Tuesday. The Stars are 3-5 while the Bluejays were a 1-0 loser to Lakeview in the conference quarterfinals.

Lakeview started 0-4 and was also four games under .500 following a 2-2 stretch over the next week. The Lady Vikes were also 0-4 last season and finished 9-7. But that included a six-match win streak.

The fact that a .500 record is within reach makes Zimmerman hopeful for the postseason.

"I think we can play with both of them if we show up," Zimmerman said. "We've got a chance (to get to .500), which could be exciting. We're sitting about 20th in the points, but you never know what could happen. Some girls are starting to score a little bit."

