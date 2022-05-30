OWA outlasts Hartington for first Legion win

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds scored at least a run in every inning but one and kept adding on for a 10-8 victory at Hartington on Friday. Adding on proved to be crucial when Hartington scored five runs in the final two innings.

The Reds scored two in the first, four in the third and two more in the fourth for a seemingly safe 8-3 lead. But, Hartington sent eight to to plate in the fifth and scored three times then plated two more and brought the tying run to the plate in the sixth.

Owens Centerfielder Zandyr Kohl went 2 for 2 with a single, double and three runs driven in, Sam Olmer was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Landon Ternus earned the pitching win with four innings of work, two hits, three runs but none earned and seven strikeouts.

The win is the first for OWA following a loss to Pender last week that included four straight scoreless innings to end the game. The Reds left a man on in each of those final four innings and dropped a 5-4 decision. A game Wednesday at West Point was postponed. The Res are 1-1 ahead of a game at David City on Tuesday then back home Wednesday against Hooper-Scribner.

"We found some consistent bats, one hit after another, after another, which, against Pender, were more sporadic. It was nice to see us get some consecutive hits and put some runs across the board," coach Mike Sloup said. "That's the way we're going to have to do it because we don't have that long-ball hitter right now. We're going to have to put some at-bats together."

The offense was early and often when Olmer started the game with a single up the middle and came around to score after a walk and a ground out put him in position to take home on a passed ball. Blake Anderson, who walked following Olmer, scored on Kohl's first RBI hit of the night.

OWA had two more on in the second but stranded runners at second and third then saw Hartington tie it after a dropped third strike, double, walk and passed ball.

The Reds regained the lead in a four-run third inning when Kohl drove in two on a double, scored on a double steal and Parker Osten brought in Jonathon Hoffart with a sac fly.

Sam Olmer singled and scored on an error and Anderson reached on a bunt single and scored on Luke Wellman's sac fly in the fifth. Hoffart walked and scored on a passed ball in the fifth. Ternus reached on an error and scored in the sixth.

"Early on, we're going to figure out how our lineup is going to work and where people belong," coach Sloup said. "Sam was our leadoff, and he's been hitting the ball really well the first two games. Zandyr, we moved him down, and he's a veteran player for us. We put him more in the middle of the order so we're not so top heavy."

Three Hartington runs were scored with Ternus on the mound but the first reached base on a dropped third strike and the second came in on a passed ball. He retired the first two of the third inning then allowed a single that found its way around the base paths on a stolen base and two errors.

Ternus also struck out seven and set down all three swinging in the fourth inning. Osten came out after an error and a bunt single and replaced Ternus in the fifth. Although five Hartington runs came across with Osten on the mound, only two were earned.

"Landon, with his fastball, he was just able to overpower - they didn't have much of an answer for him. As long as he hit the strike zone, he was going to be just fine," coach Sloup said. "He didn't have to put anything funny out there. He did a great job. He's a veteran player for us and an outstanding athlete. No matter what he does, we're pretty comfortable with him on the mound."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

