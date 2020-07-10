Owens, BV sweep past West Point

Check back Friday afternoon and in Saturday's edition for full coverage of this doubleheader.
The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds and Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors posted wins over West Point on Thursday night at Pawnee Park Legion Field.
The Junior Reds remained unbeaten at 6-0 while the Lakeview Seniors bounced back from a loss the week earlier at Arlington and improved to 4-3.
OWENS WEALTH ADVISORS
Jordan Kracl held West Point off the board for five innings while his offense gradually found its way into the game. The bats came around late with three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.
Brenden Sloup and Adam Van Cleave drove in runs with two outs and another came in on an error for a 3-0 lead at the end of the five. Kracl and Sloup then drove in runs in the sixth and another came in on a passed ball, doubling the advantage to 6-0.
Kracl allowed two hits and walked two while striking out 10. Jacob Sjuts came in for the two-inning save, holding West Point without a hit and striking out four.
BANK OF THE VALLEY
West Point scored the first four runs of the game and led 4-0 through 4 and 1/2 when a six-run outburst by Bank of the Valley turned the game on its head in the bottom half.
Lakeview sent 11 hitters to the plate in the inning, put together four hits, walked twice, reached once on an error and once on a hit batter. A wild pitch, Colten Korth RBI double, Eric Mustard RBI single, Ian Gibbs 2RBI-double and an error brought in six Bank of the Valley runs.
Lakeview added two the next inning when Adam Van Cleave turned a wild pitch into a run from second base and Haustyn Forney singled in another run with a liner to left field.
Korth earned the win in relief with 2 and 1/3 innings of work and four strikeouts in 10 batters. He allowed one hit and set down the first five hitters he faced.
