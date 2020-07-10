Owens, BV sweep past West Point

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Check back Friday afternoon and in Saturday's edition for full coverage of this doubleheader.

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds and Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors posted wins over West Point on Thursday night at Pawnee Park Legion Field.

The Junior Reds remained unbeaten at 6-0 while the Lakeview Seniors bounced back from a loss the week earlier at Arlington and improved to 4-3.

OWENS WEALTH ADVISORS

Jordan Kracl held West Point off the board for five innings while his offense gradually found its way into the game. The bats came around late with three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.

Brenden Sloup and Adam Van Cleave drove in runs with two outs and another came in on an error for a 3-0 lead at the end of the five. Kracl and Sloup then drove in runs in the sixth and another came in on a passed ball, doubling the advantage to 6-0.

Kracl allowed two hits and walked two while striking out 10. Jacob Sjuts came in for the two-inning save, holding West Point without a hit and striking out four.

BANK OF THE VALLEY