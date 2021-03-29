Pair of 6-run innings burn Discoverers

Columbus baseball gave up a pair of six-run innings and suffered a doubleheader sweep at No. 2 Lincoln East on Saturday.

East plated six in the bottom of the first on its way to a 13-3 win then pushed six more across in the third inning of game two during a 9-3 win.

Following another doubleheader sweep the night before to No. 4 Bellevue West, Columbus fell to 3-5 on the season and has lost five in a row. Senior Kaden Young was the top performer of the day Saturday for the Discoverers with three hits and an RBI.

"The second game had a little different feel than the first. We had that one inning that just got away from us. It certainly felt like we had more of a chance in that second game," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "In the first game, giving up six runs in the first inning made it tough to come back from."

Columbus led the opener 1-0 when Young singled with Colin Flyr on base and two down in the top of the first. Four hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error in the bottom half gave East six runs and the lead for good.

CHS cut the lead down to 6-3 on Flyr's sac fly and Young's walk with the bases loaded in the top of the second, but the Discoverer bats didn't produce anything more after that.