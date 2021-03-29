Pair of 6-run innings burn Discoverers

Columbus baseball gave up a pair of six-run innings and suffered a doubleheader sweep at No. 2 Lincoln East on Saturday.
East plated six in the bottom of the first on its way to a 13-3 win then pushed six more across in the third inning of game two during a 9-3 win.
Following another doubleheader sweep the night before to No. 4 Bellevue West, Columbus fell to 3-5 on the season and has lost five in a row. Senior Kaden Young was the top performer of the day Saturday for the Discoverers with three hits and an RBI.
"The second game had a little different feel than the first. We had that one inning that just got away from us. It certainly felt like we had more of a chance in that second game," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "In the first game, giving up six runs in the first inning made it tough to come back from."
Columbus led the opener 1-0 when Young singled with Colin Flyr on base and two down in the top of the first. Four hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error in the bottom half gave East six runs and the lead for good.
CHS cut the lead down to 6-3 on Flyr's sac fly and Young's walk with the bases loaded in the top of the second, but the Discoverer bats didn't produce anything more after that.
The Spartans plated single runs in the third and fourth and five in the fifth to end it early on the mercy rule. Columbus had just one hit, drew eight walks but left seven on base. Flyr started on the mound and went 3 and 2/3 innings with six earned runs, seven hits, four walks and two strikeouts.
In the second game, East led 8-0 before Columbus scored three times in the sixth. East led off the second with a home run then scored six in the third on an error, RBI single to right, three-run home run and RBI groundout with the bases loaded. The Spartans made it 8-0 on a two-out hit with the bases loaded.
Young singled then Tadan Bel and Caleb Van Dyke walked to start the sixth. An error by the pitcher then a ground out to first from Connor Rausch cut the deficit to 8-2. Sam Kwapnioski brought Van Dyke in on a sac fly to right and cut it to 8-3. East answered with a single run on a sac fly after a walk and two stolen bases in the sixth.
Jarrett Bell started and went 2 and 1/3 with five hits, six earned, three walks and two strikeouts.
"We scored first in the top of the first (in the first game) and had some confidence and, bam, they scored six. That early in the game, it just took the wind right out of our sails," Johnson said. "We never really recovered from it at all to give ourselves a chance.....
"In that second game, I thought we had a better mental approach at the plate. We had more success, maybe not with hits, but with more balls put in play on better swings."
Young's successful doubleheader left him second on the team with seven hits and tied for the lead with five runs driven in.
"He's started being more aggressive at the plate," Johnson said. "Earlier in the season, he was letting a lot of pitches go by and finding himself in some difficult counts pretty quickly. We always talk about his approach, and he started buying in. Sometimes you get those results right away."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.