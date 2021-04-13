Panthers best Discoverers in track dual

The Columbus boys won eight events, the Discoverers had 13 wins total but that wasn't enough to overcome Norfolk in a head-to-head dual on Monday at the CHS campus.

Christian Faz had two wins for the Columbus boys, Joselyn Olson had two for the girls but Norfolk swept the top two spots in 11 of 17 events and won by comfortable margins.

The Panthers took the girls matchup 181-69 while the boys were victorious 149-102.

Faz won the triple jump in a mark of 40 feet, 4 inches - five inches longer than the runner-up from Norfolk. He also took the top spot in the 100-meter dash when he crossed the line in 11.22 seconds.

Olson won the long jump with a best mark of 16-10.50. She was more than eight inches ahead of the runner-up. Olson took the 200 later in the afternoon when she ran to a mark of 27.57.

Other Columbus boys winners included Carson Marking in the pole vault on a height of 12 feet even, Santos Gonzalez in the shot put at 46-9.50, Ashton LaPointe in the 400 at 57.14 and Caleb Mulder in the 200 on a run of 23.09. The 3200 relay team of Brandon Urkoski, Kevin Gomez, Conner Heesacker and Joe McFarland took first in 10:03.63. The mile relay team of Mulder, Carter Braun, Alex Ienn and Isaiah Eilers were more than 12 seconds ahead of the runner-up.