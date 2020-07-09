Pinneo plates four in SOS drubbing of Tecumseh

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Legion leadoff hitter Jett Pinneo drove in four runs and every member of the lineup had at least one RBI in a dominant 19-9 road win Wednesday at Tecumseh.

Both sides had the offense working early but SOS was more timely with its hits and built a 7-3 lead through three innings. The Rebels then exploded for 10 runs in the fourth and set the game up for an early end on the mercy rule in the fifth.

It was 19-3 at that point when Tecumseh added six but couldn't draw to within fewer than eight.

SOS only needed eight hits for the blowout win thanks to eight errors by the hosts. Nine of Tecumseh's 19 runs allowed were unearned because of those mistakes.

The Rebels used the combination of five pitchers for the win. Kyle Napier started and allowed one run on two walks. Bailey Belt earned the win with two innings of work, two earned on three hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Pinneo drove in a run with a single in the second then tripled with the bases loaded in the fourth. He was on base three times thanks to a walk in the third. He stole second just moments later.