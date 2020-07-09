Pinneo plates four in SOS drubbing of Tecumseh

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Legion leadoff hitter Jett Pinneo drove in four runs and every member of the lineup had at least one RBI in a dominant 19-9 road win Wednesday at Tecumseh.
Both sides had the offense working early but SOS was more timely with its hits and built a 7-3 lead through three innings. The Rebels then exploded for 10 runs in the fourth and set the game up for an early end on the mercy rule in the fifth.
It was 19-3 at that point when Tecumseh added six but couldn't draw to within fewer than eight.
SOS only needed eight hits for the blowout win thanks to eight errors by the hosts. Nine of Tecumseh's 19 runs allowed were unearned because of those mistakes.
The Rebels used the combination of five pitchers for the win. Kyle Napier started and allowed one run on two walks. Bailey Belt earned the win with two innings of work, two earned on three hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
Pinneo drove in a run with a single in the second then tripled with the bases loaded in the fourth. He was on base three times thanks to a walk in the third. He stole second just moments later.
Kyle Napier, Cooper Gierhan and Tanner Wood each had two RBIS. Bailey Belt, Max Hoatson, Grady Belt, Pierce Branting and Mick Hoatson each drove in one.
Up 7-2 through three, the Rebels put it away in the fourth on four hit batters, a single, a triple, two errors and a walk.
Bailey Belt, Gierhan, Max Hoatson and Grady Belt were all hit consecutively in the first four at bats of the inning. An error at second brought in a run, Wood singled one in on a liner to center, Pinneo smashed a triple to center for three RBIS, an error brought him home from third, a fielder's choice scored one with two on, Mick Hoatson brought in another with a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch added the final run of the marathon inning.
Napier's two-out single to center then Bailey Belt's ground ball past short made it 19-3 through 4 and 1/2.
Three hits, four walks and a hit batter created a mini Tecumseh comeback in the bottom half but a grounder to Napier at second ended the game with two on and the hosts four runs short of avoiding the mercy rule.
SOS improved to 7-2-1 with the victory and has won four straight since a 4-0 loss to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in the Twin River tournament final on June 28. The Rebels only two losses this season have come at the hands of DCB. They're back in action on Saturday at home against BDS then Sunday on the road at Beatrice.
