PKs hand Scotus girls defeat at Lincoln Lutheran

Scotus Central Catholic shooters missed the net once and had two shots saved by the keeper in a match that came down to penalty kicks Tuesday at Lincoln Lutheran. The Warriors took advantage of those miscues and scored in the final round of the five-round shootout that determined their 1-0 win over the Shamrock girls on Tuesday in Lincoln.

Neither side had much of a sustained attack in a contest where the difference was razor thin. Two 80-minute halves then 20 minutes of overtime weren't enough to separate the two. As it often does in an evenly-matched affair, the result came down to mistakes. Scotus blinked first and fell to 2-2 on the season.

"That was a tough one. We didn't really have any opportunities," coach Kristie Brezenski said.... "They were pretty good in the midfield. They had a couple outside mid players that were quick, but our defense dominated. They took away any opportunity they had; we just can't find a way to score."

Lutheran came into the match averaging over five goals per game and had scored at least four during a 5-0 start. But Scotus shut down that attack with a defense that gave up eight shots on goal, but all eight from distance. Keeper Faith Weber was never seriously challenged on any of her saves.