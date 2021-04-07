PKs hand Scotus girls defeat at Lincoln Lutheran

Scotus Central Catholic shooters missed the net once and had two shots saved by the keeper in a match that came down to penalty kicks Tuesday at Lincoln Lutheran. The Warriors took advantage of those miscues and scored in the final round of the five-round shootout that determined their 1-0 win over the Shamrock girls on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Neither side had much of a sustained attack in a contest where the difference was razor thin. Two 80-minute halves then 20 minutes of overtime weren't enough to separate the two. As it often does in an evenly-matched affair, the result came down to mistakes. Scotus blinked first and fell to 2-2 on the season.
"That was a tough one. We didn't really have any opportunities," coach Kristie Brezenski said.... "They were pretty good in the midfield. They had a couple outside mid players that were quick, but our defense dominated. They took away any opportunity they had; we just can't find a way to score."
Lutheran came into the match averaging over five goals per game and had scored at least four during a 5-0 start. But Scotus shut down that attack with a defense that gave up eight shots on goal, but all eight from distance. Keeper Faith Weber was never seriously challenged on any of her saves.
But while Scotus dictated the play on its end, it had trouble putting anything together on the other. The Shamrocks sent nine shots on net but, like the Warriors, didn't have any legitimate scoring chances. It remained that way for all 100 minutes of play.
In the shootout, Scotus hit the post on its first try. Lutheran missed but the Shamrocks second shooter had her shot saved. Tanley Miller and Ava Kuhl scored for Scotus but Lutheran made its next three after the first miss. A second save by Warrior keeper Addi Ernstmeyer in the fifth round sealed the Lutheran win.
"We were confident going in, but when you miss that first one it just hangs over your head the rest of the time," Brezenski said.
She also said that it appears Scotus has found its bearings in the defensive third. The Shamrocks had a week off in between games and took to the training field with several areas of work in mind. Progress was made in the back line. The next step is advancing that progress up the pitch.
Scotus is at Wilderness Park Thursday against Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.
"We were just trying to hang in there and get an opportunity; it never came," Brezenski said.... "We've just got to keep trying to increase our speed of play and find ways to finish. We don't have that definite scorer that we can get it to her feet and she'll find a way."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.