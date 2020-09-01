Polk County comeback comes up short

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Polk County softball (Cross County, High Plains, Osceola,) fell into an early three-run hole, put together a late surge but lost a second straight in a 6-5 final on Monday against Highway 91 (Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge).

Highway 91 had all six runs by the end of the fourth inning and led 6-1 when Polk County found the bats with four runs in the final three innings. The Slammers had the tying run on first base when a three-pitch strikeout dashed comeback hopes.

The Slammers fell to 3-6 and have lost six of seven after staring 2-0.

Kayleigh Pinned went 3 for 3 and drove in a run while Christina Rystrom doubled. In the circle, Rystrom tossed all six innings, allowed nine hits and six runs but only three earned following four Polk County errors.

Highway 91 took a 3-0 lead in the first inning when a leadoff error came in to score on another error with two down. A third error in the frame made it 2-0 followed by an RBI single to right field.

An error on a double steal brought Sadie Sunday across in the top of the second for the first Polk County run.

A walk and two hits, including a double pushed the Highway 91 lead to 5-1 after three. The Slammers made it 6-1 on a leadoff solo home run in the fourth.