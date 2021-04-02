Proper effort, improper result: Columbus boys drop third straight

Columbus High boys soccer coach John Arlt wasn't spreading sunshine for the sake of positivity. Still, while he admits he might have sounded a bit silly, he saw exactly what he wanted to out of his team on Thursday save for the 5-0 shutout loss.

Lincoln Southwest scored three first half goals and handed Columbus its third straight loss - the longest skid for the program in four years.

But had the Discoverers played with the same spirit the previous two weeks, Arlt has no doubt his team would have a winning record rather than the 1-4 mark it dropped to in the loss to the Silver Hawks.

"If we would have played with this type of energy and intensity, I think we would have won last week. From that standpoint, I'm pleased," Arlt said. "Don't get me wrong, they were the better team and they dominated possession, but we had good ball movement, we went side-to-side real well, we had some attacks, not a lot, but we had some. The energy and intensity level was good tonight."

Southwest scored its first of the game 15 minutes into the match, then tacked on two before halftime. The five goals came from five different Silver Hawks and made the No. 4-ranked team in the Journal Star 6-0 on the season. Southwest has shut out each of its past four opponents.