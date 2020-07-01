PWG sweeps Albion Juniors, Seniors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone American Legion Seniors out hit Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley (PWG) 5-2 but made more mistakes in a 3-1 defeat at home on Tuesday.

The game was called off after four innings when weather moved into the area.

Carsten Bird pitched all four innings and only allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out three batters, but a lack of offense and fielding errors were too much to overcome.

PWG took the lead in the top of the first, but Albion tied it up in the bottom of the inning on Sam Grape's sac fly to left. Two walks, two passed balls and a throwing error gave the visitors the lead in the third. PWG added to it on a walk, double and sac fly in the fourth.

Albion finished with five hits during the game, two by Trent Patzel.

The Seniors had the bases loaded and two out after Grape's sac fly but popped up to short, stranded a two-out single in the third, had the bags full again with one out in the fourth but popped up twice more.

The Seniors are next in action next at 8 p.m. on Thursday at home against Twin River.