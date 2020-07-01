PWG sweeps Albion Juniors, Seniors

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone American Legion Seniors out hit Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley (PWG) 5-2 but made more mistakes in a 3-1 defeat at home on Tuesday.
The game was called off after four innings when weather moved into the area.
Carsten Bird pitched all four innings and only allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out three batters, but a lack of offense and fielding errors were too much to overcome.
PWG took the lead in the top of the first, but Albion tied it up in the bottom of the inning on Sam Grape's sac fly to left. Two walks, two passed balls and a throwing error gave the visitors the lead in the third. PWG added to it on a walk, double and sac fly in the fourth.
Albion finished with five hits during the game, two by Trent Patzel.
The Seniors had the bases loaded and two out after Grape's sac fly but popped up to short, stranded a two-out single in the third, had the bags full again with one out in the fourth but popped up twice more.
The Seniors are next in action next at 8 p.m. on Thursday at home against Twin River.
PWG 5, ALBION JUNIORS 3: The Albion Juniors led 3-1 through the first three innings and were humming along with Calvin Webster on the mound before he ran into late trouble and the bullpen found more in a 5-3 loss on Tuesday in Albion.
The Juniors plated one in the first when Sam Grape walked, moved to third on a single then came home on a wild pitch. They answered a PWG run in the top of the second with back-to-back leadoff singles and a steal of home by Whalen Rother. It turned into a 3-1 advantage in the third following a leadoff walk to Carsten Bird, stolen base then two ground outs.
Webster then pitched around a one-out single in the fourth and a two on, two-out situation in the fifth with an easy pop up on the infield.
PWG tied it in the sixth when back-to-back two-out singles, a wild pitch and a double steal scored two. The Blue Ducks plated two more in the seventh following back-to-back leadoff walks, another double steal, a passed ball and a wild pitch.
After Albion took a 3-1 lead, the Juniors had five more base runners but none advanced past second base. Two singles in the fourth were eliminated by a fielder's choice, runner caught stealing and fly ball. A two-out fifth inning walk was left on following a grounder to short. Albion went down in order in the sixth and had another two-out walk in the seventh but again grounded out to short.
The Post #162 Juniors are also back in action on Thursday at 5:30 against Twin River at the Albion Sports Complex.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
