Rebel Juinors ride early lead to victory

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors jumped out to a 4-0 lead and rode that advantage to a 7-3 victory at Tecumseh on Wednesday night.

Colton Kirby and Kale Gustafson both drove in two runs for a Rebels team that improve to 8-1 on the year. Gustafson was 3 for 3 at the plate with three singles. Isaiah Zelasney also had a multi-hit performance, going 2 for 4 with a run driven in.

Pierce Branting tossed all six innings and allowed three earned with five hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. The win earned the righty his first victory on the season in his first game started.

Branting had thrown six innings of relief before Wednesday, allowing just one earned run in five appearances. His eight strikeouts doubled his season total to 16.

SOS scored one in the first, two in the second and one in the third. Tecumseh answered with one in the bottom of the third but then saw the separation grow to 7-1 when SOS plated three in the third.

Mick Hoatson drove in Zelasney in the first with a grounder to left for a 1-0 lead. A Zelasney singled Gustafson home in the second then came in on an error at first for a 3-0 lead. Gustafson's bases-loaded single in the third made it 4-0.