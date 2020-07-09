Rebel Juinors ride early lead to victory

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors jumped out to a 4-0 lead and rode that advantage to a 7-3 victory at Tecumseh on Wednesday night.
Colton Kirby and Kale Gustafson both drove in two runs for a Rebels team that improve to 8-1 on the year. Gustafson was 3 for 3 at the plate with three singles. Isaiah Zelasney also had a multi-hit performance, going 2 for 4 with a run driven in.
Pierce Branting tossed all six innings and allowed three earned with five hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. The win earned the righty his first victory on the season in his first game started.
Branting had thrown six innings of relief before Wednesday, allowing just one earned run in five appearances. His eight strikeouts doubled his season total to 16.
SOS scored one in the first, two in the second and one in the third. Tecumseh answered with one in the bottom of the third but then saw the separation grow to 7-1 when SOS plated three in the third.
Mick Hoatson drove in Zelasney in the first with a grounder to left for a 1-0 lead. A Zelasney singled Gustafson home in the second then came in on an error at first for a 3-0 lead. Gustafson's bases-loaded single in the third made it 4-0.
Tecumseh cut into the lead with two walks and two wild pitches in the bottom of the third. Kirby's two-out double with the bases loaded in the fourth made it 6-1. Gustafson singled to right in the next at bat for a 7-1 cushion.
Three singles, a hit batter and a wild pitch added Tecumseh's final runs before the time limit was reached after six innings.
Branting thrw 49 of 87 pitches for strikes, set the first two hitters down in four of the six innings he pitched and threw first-pitch strikes to 14 of 26 hitters.
SOS has won four in a row since dropping its first contest in an 8-7 loss at Central City on June 30. The team is back in action Saturday at home against BDS at 5 p.m. then on the road Sunday at Beatrice at 1.
The Rebels play six straight road games starting on Sunday before returning home against Wilber on July 26.
Reach The Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.
