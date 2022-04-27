 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Records fall at Lakeview home meet

  • Updated
  • 0
Landon Ternus

Landon Ternus spins in the circle before a discus throw Tuesday at Lakeview High School in Columbus. Ternus landed his best throw over 55 feet and broke a school record that had stood since 1974.

Three meet records and a school record fell Tuesday at the Lakeview Invite on an afternoon in which the boys raised the team trophy for the second year in a row.

Girls sophomore Blake Barcel in the 200-meter dash, boys junior Turner Halvorsen in the 800 and fellow boys junior Landon Ternus in the shot put all set meet record while Ternus broke the school record that had stood since 1974.

The Lakeview boys swept the top two spots in four events, had three medals in four events and had at least one medal in all but four of the 16 events. That was good for resounding victory by nearly double the points among 10 total programs. The Vikings had 165 points to 85 for Malcolm in second place.

The Lakeview girls scored 82 with a total of 10 medals and four gold. Barcel ran 25.88 seconds in the 200, Halvorsen hit the line at 2 minutes, 1.59 seconds and Ternus landed his best shot put throw at 55 feet, 3 and 1/2 inches.

Ternus' throw was more than a foot past the mark that earned him a third-place state medal last season.

"Both boys and girls had a really nice meet. The last two weeks we have had many kids kind of flip the switch and really start to drop times and run well," coach T.J. Nielsen said. "One thing we are happy about is that we are all healthy going into the conference and district track meets. I think the kids have some good momentum."

Ternus uncorked a throw of 53-6.25 at Burke and was just under two feet behind the state champ. His updated personal best would be right at 4 and 3/4 inches back of Gage Griffith's Class B title throw last May. 

Turner Halvorsen

Turner Halvorsen sprints down towards the finish of the 400 Tuesday at Lakeview High School in Columbus. Halvorsen won the 400 and 800.

Perhaps even more impressively, Ternus is also starting to regularly hit 160 feet and longer in the discus. He won Tuesday's event at 160-10 and took the title by more than 13 feet over senior teammate Eli Osten.

Osten and Ternus were one of seven Viking boys to win more than one individual medal.

Gold medalists included Ternus also in the 200 for triple-gold performance, Adam Van Cleave in the 100, Turner Halvorsen in the 400 and 800, Braxton Borer in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and Brock Mahoney in the pole vault.

The 400 relay of Mahoney, Van Cleave, Simon Janssen and Khyler Shortridge set a new season-best and won gold. Halvorsen, Van Cleave, Janssen and Ternus were off their best pace in the 1600 relay but still four seconds ahead of second place.

Shortridge in the 100, Janssen in the 200 and Owen Bargen in the pole vault earned silvers. Juan Rodriguez in the 100 and Mahoney in the long jump each picked up bronze.

"Braxton Borer had a huge day winning the 110 and 300 hurdles in lifetime best times of 15.71 and 41.95," Nielsen said. "He's really starting to get hot and settle into this whole hurdling thing. This is his first year in hurdles. His times now set him up nicely for conference and district meets."

The girls were led by the usual suspects in Barcel, Macy Stock, Molly Frenzen and Morgan Finecy.

Barcel's meet-record time in the 200 was about a second-and-a-half better than her previous best and tied her best mark of the season at 5-6 in the high jump for silver by 6 inches. She won the 400 by just about a second at 1:01.73.

Stock won the 100 (12.77) by cutting .19 from her prior top mark. Frenzen won three individual medals with bronze in both the 110 and 300 hurdles and fifth in the triple jump. Finecy was the pole vault champion when she tied her top height at 8 feet. That was equal to Katherine Lewis of Malcolm, but Malcolm needed two tries at that level while Finecy cleared it on her first attempt.

Barcel, Stock and Frenzen added a gold alongside leadoff runner Autumn Gibbs in the 400 relay at 51.59 seconds - .15 faster than the previous best.

Blake Barcel

Blake Barcel runs down the home stretch of the 400 at Tuesday's Lakeview Invite in Columbus. Barcel won the event as well as the 200 and helped lead the 400 relay to another gold.
Macy Stock

Macy Stock sprints away from the pack Tuesday in the 200 prelims at Lakeview High School in Columbus.
Simon Janssen

Simon Janssen runs to the finish in a 200 prelims head Tuesday in Columbus.
Khyler Shortridge

Khyler Shortridge sprints down the home stretch in a 200 prelims heat during Tuesday's Lakeview Invite.
Eli Osten

Eli Osten throws a shot in the boys shot put Tuesday at Lakeview High School in Columbus.
Jorge Garcia

Jorge Garcia tosses a disc Tuesday at Lakeview High School in Columbus.
Braxton Borer

Braxton Borer leaps over a hurdle in the 100 hurdles at Tuesday's Lakeview Invite in Columbus.
Brock Mahoney

Brock Mahoney vaults himself over the bar Tuesday at Lakeview High School in Columbus.
Cooper Tessendorf

Cooper Tessendorf jumps in the air after a triple jump in Tuesday's Lakeview Invite in Columbus.
Landyn Maschmeier

Landyn Maschmeier lands in the pit after a triple jump Tuesday at Lakeview High School.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

LAKEVIEW INVITE (LAKEVIEW AND SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC)

COLUMBUS --

Lakeview Invitational

Tuesday at Lakeview High School

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Arlington 106, 2. Aquinas Catholic 88, 3. Lakeview 82, 4. Scotus Central Catholic 75, 5. Malcolm 60, 6. Howells-Dodge 43, 7. Central City 34, 8. Schuyler 31, 9. Columbus High 8.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Kailynn Gubbels (Arlington) 5-06.00, 2. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 5-00.00, 7. Cherish Moore (Lakeview) 4-08.00, 9. Kyra Bowen (Scotus) 4-06.00, 9. Autumn Gibbs (Lakeview) 4-06.00.

• Long jump - 1. Keelianne Green (Arlington) 17-10.25, 2. Grace Mustard (Scotus) 16-03.00, 4. Audrey Sprunk (Scotus) 16-03.00, 10. Kyra Bowen (Scotus) 14-07.00, 13. Isabelle Arguello (Lakeview) 14-02.25, 24. Ella Divis (Lakeview) 12-01.75, 26. Delani Kula (Lakeview) 11-04.75.

• Triple jump - 1. Keelianne Green (Arlington) 35-09.25, 5. Molly Frenzen (Lakeview) 32-01.50, 8. Kyra Bowen (Scotus) 31-00.25, 10. Lindsay Ohnoutka (Scotus) 29-06.25, 15. Raya Kluever (Scotus) 27-03.50.

• Shot put - 1. Sasha Perrin (Howells-Dodge) 38-05.50, 3. Chloe Walker (Scotus) 35-04.50, 5. Hailey Steffensmeier (Scotus) 35-00.50, 8. Alena Hruska (Lakeview) 32-08.00, 9. Berlin Kluever (Scotus) 32-06.50, 14. Ali Mueller (Lakeview) 30-03.50, 16. Paxton Lusche (Lakeview) 28-09.50, 19. Shaylee DuBray (Lakeview) 27-10.50, 26. Kaylie Blahak (Lakeview) 24-03.00, 27. Mikayla De La Cruz (Lakeview) 23-10.00.

• Discus - 1. Chloe Walker (Scotus) 134-10, 7. Hailey Steffensmeier (Scotus) 96-09, 12. Paxton Lusche (Lakeview) 90-08, 17. Berlin Kluever (Scotus) 86-06, 19. Alena Hruska (Lakeview) 85-03, 20. Ali Mueller (Lakeview) 84-03, 27. Kaylie Blahak (Lakeview) 61-10, 29. Tatum Klug (Lakeview) 57-02, 30. Mikayla De La Cruz (Lakeview) 55-06.

• Pole vault - 1. Morgan Finecy (Lakeview) 8-00.00, 9. Sierra Kravig (Scotus) 7-00.00, 12. Addison Schoenfelder (Scotus) 6-06.00.

• 100 - 1. Macy Stock (Lakeview) 12.77, 3. Ashley Hoffman (Scotus) 13.75, 9. Autumn Gibbs (Lakeview) 14.26, 15. Olivia Bahnk (Lakeview), 25. Celeste Familo (Lakeview) 19.61.

• 200 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 25.88, 2. Macy Stock (Lakeview) 26.13, 6. Audrey Sprunk (Scotus) 28.68, 11. Ashley Hoffman (Scotus) 30.01, 12. Sierra Kravig (Scotus) 30.12, 24. Celeste Familo (Lakeview) 41.89.

• 400 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 1:01.73, 11. Kensey Micek (Scotus) 1:09.10, 12. Isabel Zaruba (Scotus) 1:09.22, 16. Ella Divis (Lakeview) 1:12.80, 17. Raya Kluever (Scotus) 1:13.39.

• 800 - 1. Keelianne Green (Arlington) 2:20.74, 10. Kristen Scuha (Scotus) 2:54.87, 12. Samia Muhle (Lakeview) 3:00.41, 13. Emma Klug (Scotus) 3:00.88, 14. Lily Dohmen (Scotus) 3:05.63, 16. Delani Kula (Lakeview) 3:07.48.

• 1,600 - 1. Hailey O'Daniel (Arlington) 5:43.17, 3. Whitney Klug (Scotus) 6:05.91, 4. Josie Sliva (Scotus) 6:06.14.

• 3,200 - 1. Marisol Deanda (Schuyler) 12:58.14, 4. Emma Klug (Scotus) 15:03.58.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Kailynn Gubbels (Arlington) 14.82, 2. Grace Mustard (Scotus) 15.69, 3. Molly Frenzen (Lakeview) 16.70.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Kailynn Gubbels (Arlington) 46.98, 3. Molly Frenzen (Lakeview) 49.56, 6. Isabel Zaruba (Scotus) 54.62, 11. Isabelle Arguello (Lakeview) 56.54.

• 400 relay - 1. Lakeview (Gibbs, Barcel, Frenzen, Stock) 51.59, 3. Scotus (Sprunk, Hoffman, Kravig, Mustard) 53.51.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Arlington 4:15.67, 6. Scotus (Micek, Hoffman, Zaruba, Mustard) 4:44.67, 8. Lakeview (Arguello, Behnk, Divis, Hruska) 4:52.59.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Aquinas 10:34.42, 2. Scotus (Micek, Sucha, Sliva, Klug) 10:57.41, 5. Lakeview (Arguello, Kula, Moore, Muhle) 12:16.56.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Lakeview 165, 2. Malcolm 85, 3. Arlington 66, 4. Aquinas Catholic 58, 5. Howells-Dodge 52, 6. Columbus High 29, 7. Schuyler 28, 8. Scotus Central Catholic 27, 9. Central City 7.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Connor Martinez (Columbus) 6-02.00, 5. Wyatt Fraundorfer (Lakeview) 5-04.00, 5. Max Wemhoff (Scotus) 5-04.00.

• Long jump - 1. Kaden Foust (Arlington) 20-02.50, 3. Brock Mahoney (Lakeview) 19-09.75, 4. Juan Rodriguez (Lakeview) 19-02.75, 6. Cooper Tessendorf (Lakeview) 18-10.25, 12. Henry Ramaekers (Scotus) 18-00.00, 19. Madden Saenz (Scotus) 15-02.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Austin McCulloch (Schuyler) 39-03.25, 4. Landyn Maschmeier (Lakeview) 38-00.00, 6. Henry Ramaekers (Scotus) 37-04.75, 8. Max Wemhoff (Scotus) 36-10.00, 10. Cooper Tessendorf (Lakeview) 36-07.00, 13. Evan Steffensmeier (Scotus) 34-03.00.

• Shot put - 1. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 55-03.50, 2. Eli Osten (Lakeview) 51-04.00, 5. Travis Schoch (Lakeview) 43-02.00, 13. Nick Ehlers (Scotus) 38-11.00, 15. Alex Evans (Scotus) 38-03.00, 16. Jorge Garcia (Lakeview) 38-01.50, 18. Hunter Schoch (Lakeview) 37-04.00, 19. Henry Ramaekers (Scotus) 37-01.00, 27. Brennan Hruska (Lakeview) 34-07.00.

• Discus - 1. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 160-10, 2. Eli Osten (Lakeview) 147-01, 7. Jorge Garcia (Lakeview) 134-01, 15. Hunter Schoch (Lakeview) 115-08, 18. Max Lancaster (Scotus) 104-00, 19. Nick Ehlers (Scotus) 103-00, 20. Brennan Hruska (Lakeview) 101-06, 22. Lyle Kudron (Lakeview) 95-11, 25. Caleb Cameron (Scotus) 91-08.

• Pole vault - 1. Brock Mahoney (Lakeview) 12-06.00, 2. Own Bargen (Lakeview) 11-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Adam Van Cleave (Lakeview) 11.21, 3. Khyler Shortridge (Lakeview) 11.66, 4. Juan Rodriguez (Lakeview) 11.77, 10. Cohen Pelan (Scotus) 12.09, 11. Luke Wemhoff (Scotus) 12.10, 15. Ben Sueper (Scotus) 12.23, 17. Will Hrouda (Lakeview) 12.33.

• 200 - 1. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 23.45, 2. Simon Janssen (Lakeview) 23.50, 4. Khyler Shortridge (Lakeview) 23.86, 5. Luke Wemhoff (Scotus) 24.43, 16. Cohen Pelan (Scotus) 25.46, 18. Will Hrouda (Lakeview) 25.85, 21. Austin Long (Scotus) 26.27.

• 400 - 1. Turner Halvorsen (Lakeview) 52.71, 5. Khyler Shortridge (Lakeview) 54.64, 7. Jackson Heng (Scotus) 56.71, 9. Will Hrouda (Lakeview) 57.97, 14. Cohen Pelan (Scotus) 59.03, 16. Evan Steffensmeier (Scotus) 59.52.

• 800 - 1. Turner Halvorsen (Lakeview) 2:01.59, 6. Ian Karges (Scotus) 2:16.74, 9. Logan Erickson (Scotus) 2:24.94, 12. Sam Olmer (Scotus) 2:30.38, 15. Christopher Howland (Lakeview) 2:35.55, 17. Jack Burns (Lakeview) 2:40.11.

• 1,600 - 1. Jude Maguire (Scotus) 4:59.49, 6. Caleb Schumacher (Scotus) 5:18.78, 8. Kendon Henk (Lakeview) 5:26.87, 13. Eli Escen (Lakeview) 5:49.67, 14. Rudy Brunkhorst (Scotus) 5:57.07, 15. Trey Hill (Lakeview) 6:17.68.

• 3,200 - 1. Gage Stutzman (Howells-Dodge) 11:03.38, 6. Kamren Kudron (Scotus) 12:01.62, 7. Kendon Henk (Lakeview) 12:06.28, 9. Eli Escen (Lakeview) 12:30.41, 11. Logan Erickson (Scotus) 13:03.96, 13. Gabe Gassen (Scotus) 13:57.87, 14. Trey Hill (Lakeview) 14:09.25.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Braxton Borer (Lakeview) 15.70.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Braxton Borer (Lakeview) 41.95, 8. Landyn Maschmeier (Lakeview) 46.25.

• 400 relay - 1. Lakeview (Mahoney, Janssen, Van Cleave, Shortridge) 45.06, 4. Scotus (Kiene, Lindhorst, Sueper, Wemhoff) 47.04.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Lakeview (Halvorsen, Van Cleave, Janssen, Ternus) 3:34.50, 7. Scotus (Heng, Cameron, Maguire, Lindhorst) 3:53.48.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Malcolm 8:55.78, 3. Scotus (Karges, Maguire, Schumacher, Kudron) 9:17.13, 7. Lakeview (Fraundorfer, Hill, Letjuluche, Burns) 10:39.27.

