Records fall at Lakeview home meet

Three meet records and a school record fell Tuesday at the Lakeview Invite on an afternoon in which the boys raised the team trophy for the second year in a row.

Girls sophomore Blake Barcel in the 200-meter dash, boys junior Turner Halvorsen in the 800 and fellow boys junior Landon Ternus in the shot put all set meet record while Ternus broke the school record that had stood since 1974.

The Lakeview boys swept the top two spots in four events, had three medals in four events and had at least one medal in all but four of the 16 events. That was good for resounding victory by nearly double the points among 10 total programs. The Vikings had 165 points to 85 for Malcolm in second place.

The Lakeview girls scored 82 with a total of 10 medals and four gold. Barcel ran 25.88 seconds in the 200, Halvorsen hit the line at 2 minutes, 1.59 seconds and Ternus landed his best shot put throw at 55 feet, 3 and 1/2 inches.

Ternus' throw was more than a foot past the mark that earned him a third-place state medal last season.

"Both boys and girls had a really nice meet. The last two weeks we have had many kids kind of flip the switch and really start to drop times and run well," coach T.J. Nielsen said. "One thing we are happy about is that we are all healthy going into the conference and district track meets. I think the kids have some good momentum."

Ternus uncorked a throw of 53-6.25 at Burke and was just under two feet behind the state champ. His updated personal best would be right at 4 and 3/4 inches back of Gage Griffith's Class B title throw last May.

Perhaps even more impressively, Ternus is also starting to regularly hit 160 feet and longer in the discus. He won Tuesday's event at 160-10 and took the title by more than 13 feet over senior teammate Eli Osten.

Osten and Ternus were one of seven Viking boys to win more than one individual medal.

Gold medalists included Ternus also in the 200 for triple-gold performance, Adam Van Cleave in the 100, Turner Halvorsen in the 400 and 800, Braxton Borer in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and Brock Mahoney in the pole vault.

The 400 relay of Mahoney, Van Cleave, Simon Janssen and Khyler Shortridge set a new season-best and won gold. Halvorsen, Van Cleave, Janssen and Ternus were off their best pace in the 1600 relay but still four seconds ahead of second place.

Shortridge in the 100, Janssen in the 200 and Owen Bargen in the pole vault earned silvers. Juan Rodriguez in the 100 and Mahoney in the long jump each picked up bronze.

"Braxton Borer had a huge day winning the 110 and 300 hurdles in lifetime best times of 15.71 and 41.95," Nielsen said. "He's really starting to get hot and settle into this whole hurdling thing. This is his first year in hurdles. His times now set him up nicely for conference and district meets."

The girls were led by the usual suspects in Barcel, Macy Stock, Molly Frenzen and Morgan Finecy.

Barcel's meet-record time in the 200 was about a second-and-a-half better than her previous best and tied her best mark of the season at 5-6 in the high jump for silver by 6 inches. She won the 400 by just about a second at 1:01.73.

Stock won the 100 (12.77) by cutting .19 from her prior top mark. Frenzen won three individual medals with bronze in both the 110 and 300 hurdles and fifth in the triple jump. Finecy was the pole vault champion when she tied her top height at 8 feet. That was equal to Katherine Lewis of Malcolm, but Malcolm needed two tries at that level while Finecy cleared it on her first attempt.

Barcel, Stock and Frenzen added a gold alongside leadoff runner Autumn Gibbs in the 400 relay at 51.59 seconds - .15 faster than the previous best.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.