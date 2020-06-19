Reds make quick work of Central City in season opener

"The very end there we had a few walks," Tessendorf said. "We kind of lost focus. We had some news guys in the game, which is good. We have to get some of the other guys on the bats. We're putting people in positions we're that not normally use to playing. Some of these guys, it's their first time out there too. It changes the flow of the game."

Tessendorf said he was especially impressed with Sjuts' performance on the mound.

The star pitcher didn't suit up for the Reds last year and was a welcomed addition to the squad.

"He was tough," Tessendorf said. "He was three innings and gave up two hits and no walks. When he's on, he's as good as there is around. I'm really proud of him. For not playing last year, it's nice to have him back."

Other performances that stood out to Tessendorf include Cooper Tessendorf who finished with two hits including a double. He also recorded two RBIs and two runs and closed out the game on the mound recording two strikeouts.