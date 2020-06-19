Reds make quick work of Central City in season opener

The Owens Wealth Advisors Columbus/Lakeview Junior Reds made quick work of Central City in the season opener on Friday at home taking a 12-0 lead after four innings before going on to win 12-3.
The game was over before it even started with the Reds scoring five in the first, two in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth.
Central City only mustered three hits during the entirety of the game. All three hits came from Division-I prospect Kale Jensen.
Jacob Sjuts started on the mound where he pitched three innings only giving up one hit and no runs. He struck out five batters and walked none.
"It's a great feeling to be back," head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "I was a little nervous. I didn't know what to expect, because we have some new guys out here. We've basically had two weeks to get ready to pitch and hit balls ... we played well. That's how we have to play."
Central City's three runs came after the Reds walked four batters in the fifth inning.
Lakeview had also put in some younger players towards the end of the game.
"The very end there we had a few walks," Tessendorf said. "We kind of lost focus. We had some news guys in the game, which is good. We have to get some of the other guys on the bats. We're putting people in positions we're that not normally use to playing. Some of these guys, it's their first time out there too. It changes the flow of the game."
Tessendorf said he was especially impressed with Sjuts' performance on the mound.
The star pitcher didn't suit up for the Reds last year and was a welcomed addition to the squad.
"He was tough," Tessendorf said. "He was three innings and gave up two hits and no walks. When he's on, he's as good as there is around. I'm really proud of him. For not playing last year, it's nice to have him back."
Other performances that stood out to Tessendorf include Cooper Tessendorf who finished with two hits including a double. He also recorded two RBIs and two runs and closed out the game on the mound recording two strikeouts.
Kolby Blaser recorded two hits in two at bats scoring two runs and recording two RBIs.
Eli Osten hit a deep two-run RBI double in the third.
"We need those guys to play," Tessendorf said. "They're our veteran players and they have to do that."
Defensively the Juniors finished the game with no errors.
Krae Lavicky especially impressed Tessendorf from the catcher position in his first game in a Reds uniform.
"Krae Lavicky did a nice job behind home plate," Tessendorf said. "He's a freshman coming in from David City. We didn't know what to expect. He did a nice job calling pitches. It was really nice to have him back here. He's definitely going to be our number one catchers moving forward."
The Reds are in action next on Monday at home against Wayne.
"(This win) gives us a little confidence going in," Tessendorf said. "It shows we can play with one of the best teams last year. A great win for us. I'm very happy for the boys."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
