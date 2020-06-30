Reds roll to 4-0, win at WPHD

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds took until the fourth inning to find their offense but heated up the bats late and used a solid start by Cooper Tessendorf to improve to 4-0 with a 9-1 win at Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge on Monday night.

The Reds plated one in the second, added three more in the fourth then exploded for five in the seventh. Tessendorf, making his first start of the season, went 3 and 2/3 without allowing a hit, walking one and striking out five.

He was just as valuable at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two runs driven in on two doubles. The Juniors had three players with multiple hit performances and two, including Tessendorf, that drove in two runs. The Reds had 11 hits overall, 10 of which came during the fourth inning or later. Six of those hits went for extra bases.

Eli Osten blasted the team's first home run of the season, posting the first run of the game in the second.

Outside of Osten's bomb to left center leading off the second, the best the Reds could do for the first three innings was take two free passes. They went down in order in the first, drew a walk after Osten's homer in the second but then were caught stealing and retired in order and took a one-out walk in the third but then left the runner stranded with two fly balls.