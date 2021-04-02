Right there with 'em: Columbus girls edged by No. 7 Southwest

Winning is, of course, more fun, but a loss Thursday for the Columbus High girls at No. 2 Lincoln Southwest may have provided more proof of the team's quality than the previous five-match winning streak.
Southwest is 6-0 following the win with victories over No. 5 Marian and No. 3 Millard West. Five of the six Silver Hawk wins have come over teams with winning records.
Columbus came into the match with two wins over teams at or above .500. CHS was blasted 8-0 by No. 5 Gretna in the season opener two weeks ago but seems to have grown rather significantly since then.
That doesn't provide much consolation after coming close on Thursday. But while Columbus saw its streak halted, there was also a sense of confidence. The performance provided early proof that the Discoverers should be considered part of the state conversation in Class A.
"We showed that we can play right up to the end with the top teams in the state; Southwest is one of those," coach Zack Wayman said. "Maybe we play them another time and it's a different outcome; you never know. I think it showed Columbus is a team people have to watch out for. You can't overlook us. You've got to be ready when you play us because we're going to be ready."
The only goal of the game came with 10 minutes remaining on a pass to the slot that Southwest sophomore Jillian Lane put on frame. Columbus had 15 saved from freshman goalkeeper Jordyn Trotta, but she could do little in a situation where the Silver Hawks finally found room against the Discoverers back line.
Columbus senior Madison Jenny had the only CHS shot on goal. The Discoverers didn't exactly park the bus in their defensive zone but certainly took a defensive-minded approach into the match. That paid off for all but a few brief moments.
"We darn near pulled it off. Southwest is a really good team, we knew that coming in. They just kept putting pressure on us," Wayman said. "It's just one of those things where we didn't generate enough chances to get out of our own end. That pressure built up and we made one mistake. Credit to them - they took advantage of that opportunity and scored."
Wayman found out even more from his group Friday evening when Columbus hosted 4-1 Lincoln Southeast. The match ended after deadline and will be featured online and in Tuesday's print edition.
How the Discoverers respond in a 24-hour period will be key. They then play Tuesday at home against Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.
"There was definitely a gap in skill. We are still improving in our technical abilities right now. The girls fought hard; they never quit right up until the final whistle," Wayman said. "We had a chance at a goal in the final minute but ran out of time, unfortunately."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.