Right there with 'em: Columbus girls edged by No. 7 Southwest

Winning is, of course, more fun, but a loss Thursday for the Columbus High girls at No. 2 Lincoln Southwest may have provided more proof of the team's quality than the previous five-match winning streak.

Southwest is 6-0 following the win with victories over No. 5 Marian and No. 3 Millard West. Five of the six Silver Hawk wins have come over teams with winning records.

Columbus came into the match with two wins over teams at or above .500. CHS was blasted 8-0 by No. 5 Gretna in the season opener two weeks ago but seems to have grown rather significantly since then.

That doesn't provide much consolation after coming close on Thursday. But while Columbus saw its streak halted, there was also a sense of confidence. The performance provided early proof that the Discoverers should be considered part of the state conversation in Class A.

"We showed that we can play right up to the end with the top teams in the state; Southwest is one of those," coach Zack Wayman said. "Maybe we play them another time and it's a different outcome; you never know. I think it showed Columbus is a team people have to watch out for. You can't overlook us. You've got to be ready when you play us because we're going to be ready."