Rivalry renewed: Lakeview downs Scotus in four

The Shamrocks answered with three straight before back-to-back Josie Bentz kills closed it out.

Scotus led 4-0 and 8-5 in the fourth but fell behind when Lilly Rowe served seven in a row. Four Scotus points tied it at 18-18. A whistle for two hits and a Korte kill pushed Lakeview back to the lead. The two teams traded the final four points with the Lady Vikes up 23-20.

"At the end we pulled ahead. We had to get focused in that first set when we got down," Nekl said. "Eventually we got into our groove and played like we should play."

Scotus coach Janet Tooley was encouraged by her team's performance and level of play, although it wasn't quite enough. She said the team has likened the final month of the season to what John Cook and the Huskers are facing in Lincoln.

Nebraska went 6-3 in nonconference play and lost its last three heading into the Big 10. The final 11 matches of the year for Scotus follow a similar path. The schedule includes three Saturday at the Columbus Classic then eight that cover the conference tournament and three more league games.