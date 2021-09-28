Rivalry renewed: Lakeview downs Scotus in four

If Tuesday was any indication, the rivalry between Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic is alive and well.
The Shamrocks took the first set off the No. 2 Lady Vikes before the visitors quickly answered back and reasserted their current control of the series in a four-set battle. Lakeview picked up its 15th win of the season to go with one loss in a final line that read 23-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-22 and dropped Scotus to 14-5.
It was the sixth straight time the Lady Vikes defeated the Shamrocks but also just the third time this year a team handed Lakeview a set loss. It wasn't enough on this night, but could Scotus be gaining on its crosstown foe? There's enough for both sides to say yes and no.
Tuesday it was Lakeview's ability to close it out late that made the difference. The Lady Vikes failed on the first opportunity to do that but responded with domination in the second set and put together the crucial scoring runs late in the third and fourth.
Lakeview defeated Scotus on the same floor Sept. 4 in the Shamrock Invite, may see the Shamrocks again this weekend and will almost certainly face another match in the postseason.
"There's not question this match influences the subdistrict significantly. (The difference in wildcard points between winning and losing) is going to matter," Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz said. "But, to be honest, it also gives them somewhat of a psychological advantage because you know they're coming for us."
That was clearly the case in the first set. Despite warnings from the coaching staff about environment, intensity, motivation - all those intangibles - the Shamrocks had an early edge in want-to.
Scotus led by as much as 11-2 before falling into a 20-19 hole when Lilly Rowe sent three kills to the floor, Josie Bentz joined in and Scotus hit a ball long. Ahead 23-22, Lakeview gave up the serve on a Chloe Walker kill, Scotus made it to set point on a Berlin Kluever kill then the Lady Vikes were called in the net.
Lakeview led 8-7 in the second when a Scotus serving error started a run of seven straight points with Nekl at the serving line. She didn't produce any aces in that stretch but had the Shamrocks scrambling out of system.
Scotus had early leads in the third and fourth sets but Lakeview made the plays late.
The Shamrocks built advantages of 9-6 and 13-9 in the third and led as late as 18-16 until three straight from the Lady Vikes wrestled control away. Lakeview hit it out and gave the serve away but took it right back and won four in a row. Nekl served up an ace to make it 23-19 when confusion between the chair official and the floor official allowed her to serve at a mostly empty court.
The chair official signaled for the serve but the floor official called for a timeout just moments later. In the confusion as Scotus left the court, Nekl placed one in the back corner.
The Shamrocks answered with three straight before back-to-back Josie Bentz kills closed it out.
Scotus led 4-0 and 8-5 in the fourth but fell behind when Lilly Rowe served seven in a row. Four Scotus points tied it at 18-18. A whistle for two hits and a Korte kill pushed Lakeview back to the lead. The two teams traded the final four points with the Lady Vikes up 23-20.
"At the end we pulled ahead. We had to get focused in that first set when we got down," Nekl said. "Eventually we got into our groove and played like we should play."
Scotus coach Janet Tooley was encouraged by her team's performance and level of play, although it wasn't quite enough. She said the team has likened the final month of the season to what John Cook and the Huskers are facing in Lincoln.
Nebraska went 6-3 in nonconference play and lost its last three heading into the Big 10. The final 11 matches of the year for Scotus follow a similar path. The schedule includes three Saturday at the Columbus Classic then eight that cover the conference tournament and three more league games.
"For us, this is like going into the Big 10. What we've done up to now doesn't matter," Tooley said. "The way the districts are set and wildcards, the next three weeks, I don't know if we'll be in position for one of those. Our best option is we've got to win out, and that's what we're shooting for in each one of these matches."
There's a chance Lakeview and Scotus could meet again as soon as this Saturday if both emerge from their pools to play for the title of the Columbus Classic. Whether or not that happens, everything is setting up for the subdistrict tournament at the end of October. Scotus and Lakeview appear to be the clear favorites among five that also includes Boone Central, David City and Madison.
From here on out, every result will matter when it comes to determining who hosts that tournament and how the loser can remain in contention for a wildcard berth into the district finals.
"Clearly, Scotus is improving rapidly in a lot of ways. Their offense just killed our block the first set or two, and they passed as well as we knew they were going to pass, and all that," Belitz said. "We got better at moving the ball a little bit, which goes back to passing. It's always a serve and pass game whatever else happens."
