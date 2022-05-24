Roberts continues Cardinal hurdling tradition

OMAHA - Boone Central track and field has developed quite the hurdling tradition, but not until the last two years have the Cardinals earned a gold in the longer version the low hurdles.

Ryan Kramer changed that last year when he blitzed to a Class B title and posted the all-class gold at 300 meters on a mark of 40.33 seconds. Jackson Roberts was a sophomore competing in the high hurdles when he watched Kramer achieve that feat.

And if Kramer started a new tradition, Roberts has set the new standard. He ran 39.98 in the prelims and qualified first then went 38.46 in the finals, won gold and another all-class gold and was .71 ahead of the next best in the state. He’ll have a chance to continue that dominance next year and work for double gold as the high hurdles winner as well. He was the runner-up this year in Class B by .36 and seventh overall among the all-class standings.

Jackson’s mom, Susan, coaches Boone Central track and field and, of course, enjoyed every minute. Like most parents, she wasn’t proud so much with the results but with the way Jackson approached the opportunity and put himself in position to be successful.

“As parents I just want to see Jack having fun, competing hard, staying healthy and being a good teammate. So I am just happy for him and proud of his efforts,” Susan said. “I knew going in this could be the outcome for him, so I was really proud to see how focused he was during the meet. He ran his heart out in all his races.”

Roberts participated in his third state meet with a full schedule that started Wednesday with the hurdle prelims ahead of day two that included finals, if he qualified, plus the long jump in the morning and the 1600 relay in the last event of the meet.

He stepped on the track for the first time and ran a 110 race that indicated big things were ahead. Roberts went under 15 seconds for the fourth race in a row and made his first high hurdle medal round. Just about two hours later he was more than a second better than the next closest in the 200.

Thursday, unlike the hurdle events, he couldn’t quite find his rhythm on the runway at the northeast end of the Burke infield. The junior was part of the long jump in just two meets prior – landing at 20 feet, 3 and 1/4 inches at Wayne and 21-7 at the Mid-States meet. Thursday he scratched twice and landed 21-5 in his middle attempt. That was 21st overall. Adam Dugger of McCook took the gold at 23-5.75.

That mattered little when he ran 14.82 in the 110 final, improved his prelim time by .14 and picked up his first state medal. It took an all-class gold time of 14.46 by Chadron’s Xander Provance to deny Jackson the gold.

Just about 90 minutes later he was the best in the state.

Win by Roberts and Kramer in back-to-back years gave Albion/Boone Central its 11th hurdle gold all time dating back to 1932.

He and teammates Alex Christo, Parker Borer and Brant Benes were fifth in the 1600 relay, slightly bettering their top mark of the year on a race of 3:27.50. Roberts closed at 50.57.

On Wednesday, teammate Borer suffered through a close call in the 200. He ran 22.87 seconds and missed out on finals by one spot. The final qualifier to Thursday and the medal round was just .02 faster. Borer was also 15th in the 100 at 11.37.

Sophomore Jaxon Lipker led off the competition in the first wave of field events Wednesday and picked up a medal in his first trip to Omaha. Lipker cleared 6 feet, 2 inches for sixth place. He was perfect at 5-10, 6 even and 6-2 before missing his three tries at 6-4. Breck Samuelson of Adams Central won by two inches at 6-8.

Thursday included juniors Alex Christo and Ryan Drueppel running in the 800. Christo took the final medal spot on a tie of 2:00.25 but was easily into the medals by more than a second. Drueppel was 20th overall at 2:08.36. Drueppel’s medal makes it five Cardinal state medals in 2022.

Boone Central was 13th in Class B on a team point total of 25.5 – 1 and 1/2 away from the top 10. Sidney was 14 points better, 66-52, over Waverly for the state title. The Red Raiders had 11 total medals, one gold, one bronze and one silver.

All six of the boys athletes that were in Omaha will return next season. The Cardinal girls failed to qualify an athlete to state but have two that were within a spot or two at the district meet.

“Over the next year we hope to see Jack continue to get stronger and work on his foot speed and sprint mechanics,” Susan said. “He’s a multi-sport athlete though, so it’s time to shift gears to football for a while.”

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

