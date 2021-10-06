'Rocks avoid pressure for district win

Scotus Central Catholic girls golf had already set the school record for wins in a season when the girls teed up their first shot Tuesday at Oakland Golf Club

Seven team wins and seven medalist awards for sophomore Cecilia Arndt set the stage for the Shamrocks to continue a historic season and stay home for state next week at Elks Country Club.

But if there was any anxiety about living up to the previous two months it never had much of an effect. Scotus was the class of a field that included 13 other teams with a total of 379 and won the district title by 58 strokes.

Cecilia Arndt won her eight medalist award and all four Shamrocks that counted in the scoring finished within the top 10.

Scotus has the chance to stay home next week when it will be part of the state tournament at Elks on Monday and Tuesday.

"We didn't feel any extra pressure," coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "I felt the girls were pretty calm. They've been pretty calm and pretty successful all season. They know what it takes to get to state, and they know what it took to win the tournaments they've won this year."

Thirteen teams and over 50 golfers on the course made for a long day of waiting in between shots. If there was an extra element that added adversity to the day, it was that. But Arndt took the top spot nonetheless when she posted a 79 on 38 front nine and 41 back.

Kaelyn Dierman took third, the highest result of her career, with a 95, Alaina Dierman was sixth with a 101, Avery Dierman took seventh at 104 and Halle Langan rounded out the scoring at 110.

Boone Central sophomore Taylor Beierman earned her way to state with a runner-up finish and a round of 95. Fremont Bergan and Fullerton qualified as the second and third-place teams. The Knights totaled 437 while the Warriors combined for a 463.

Boone Central missed out on forcing a playoff for the third and final spot by just one shot. Lakeview came in sixth with a team total of 500.

"Inside, we knew we could win. Outside, we know anything can happen to anybody on any given day," Niedbalski said. "... I don't think we went in overconfident, but winning it was our goal."

At Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln, state qualifiers included Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Christian and Superior. West Point-Beemer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at O'Neill took the top three spots at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk. Broken Bow, Cozad and Grand Island Central Catholic earned trips to state with top-three finishes at Holdrege Country Club. Mitchell, Valentine and Creek Valley took the top three positions at Four Winds Golf Course in Kimball.

Broken Bow's 372 team total was the lowest of all the district qualifiers. Scotus' total was next best.

