'Rocks edge Cavs by five shots at home invite

Scotus Central Catholic boys golf landed three players inside the top 10 and was five shots better than Wahoo Neumann while taking its home invite championship on Tuesday at Elks Country Club.

Scotus' top three players all shot 84 or better and helped put together a 335 stroke total. Neumann took second at 340, York shot 348, Aquinas Catholic put together a 358, Fremont Bergan totaled 369 and Oakland-Craig scored 384 in the Nicklaus division of the tournament.

Logan View won the Watson division with a 370, 20 shots better than Schuyler and Boone Central. Lakeview scored a 392 and was fourth out of nine teams in the Watson standings.

Nolan Fleming had the best Scotus round of the day when he shot an 8-over 80 with a 41 on the front and 39 on the back. He took third, brother Nicklaus Fleming was two shots behind him in fifth and junior Seth VunCannon carded an 84 to tie for ninth but took 10th on the scorecard playoff.

Fleming had seven pars, two birdies, eight bogeys and a double bogey in his round. Jake Hagerbaumer of Logan View won the individual title in the Nicklaus division on a round of 76. Hagerbaumer shot a 1-under 35 on the front with two birdies then totaled 41 on the back.

Fleming tied with Patrick Kenney of Neumann but, like VunCannon, lost the scorecard playoff.