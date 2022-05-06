'Rocks fight through the rain in Wayne

Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview golf faced wet conditions but kept a consistent run of scoring alive on Thursday in Wayne.

Scotus, coming off a win Tuesday in Grand Island, made it five tournament wins this season and four in a row on a total of 325. In the past four wins, the Shamrocks have put together final figures of 325, 318, 298 and 333 in the last four wins.

Senior Seth VunCannon was the top SCC golfer of five on a round of 79, good enough for fifth place.

Scotus also won the Aquinas Catholic Invite to start the season, won its home Invite at Elks Country Club and won the Lakeview Invite at Quail Run.

"As a whole, the team continued to play well, winning our fifth invite in six tries," coach Brady Vancura said. "We battled the rain for a decent portion of the round today, which made scores a little higher than usual. We are starting to find some consistency even though a couple of guys aren't where they want to be yet."

Following VunCannon was Nick Fleming in ninth with an 81, Mason Gonka 14th with an 82, Nolan Fleming in 17th with an 83 and Patrick Arndt shooting 85.

"Seth continued his run of solid play over the past week and was two swings away from having a really good round," Vancura said. "Mason probably played his best high school round of his career today even though he has had some lower scores. I was really impressed with his round today."

Also in Wayne was Lakeview in fourth place with a total of 341. Kurt Schneider was in fourth and Max Fremarek took 11th.

Schneider carded a 78, Fremarek scored an 81, Daniel Carnes put together an 88, Kolby Blaser shot 93 and Hayden Johnston had a 93.

The invite featured 18 teams and several that will be part of Lakeview's district in Wayne and the district field Scotus will face in Fremont.

"It was good to have that experience against those opponents," Viking coach Sandy Harrison said. "We had quite a few parents on the course, which is always nice, and we had a nice walk in the rain. We're looking forward to the conference tournament in Seward (on Friday)."

