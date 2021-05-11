'Rocks golf wins at Wayne, 3rd at Centennial

Scotus Central Catholic golf continued a strong season late last week, raising the fourth straight tournament trophy on Thursday before a third-place finish on Saturday.
The Shamrocks added to an ongoing school record when they rose to the top of the standings in Wayne on a team total of 324. That score was 16 shots better than second-place Aquinas Catholic and included three Scotus golfers inside the top five.
Scotus then put together a 344 at Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island with two players inside the top 10. That left SCC nine back of runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic and 24 shots behind conference champion Wahoo Neumann.
Scotus was at Norfolk on Monday then heads to Logan View on May 17 for the district tournament.
Nicklaus Fleming led Scotus golf at Wayne with a 4-over 76 while tying for second. His brother Nolan was three shots back on a 79, and junior teammate Seth VunCannon tied Nolan and three others for fourth also with a 79. Patrick Arndt shot a 90 and Mason Gonka had a 92.
Gunnar Ray of Oakland-Craig finished atop the individual leaderboard on a 3-over 75.
Two days later, none of the Shamrocks were able to card a round in the 70s. That stood in contrast to earlier in the week when Scotus won the Crusader Invite at the same course when VunCannon and the Flemings all shot 78 or better.
The second time around, VunCannon's 80 was the best of the bunch. Nicklaus Fleming followed with an 82, Nolan Fleming shot a 90, Arndt carded a 92 and Gonka put together a 97.
Patrick Kenney of Wahoo Neumann was the Centennial champ on a round of 1-over 73. Kenney was 5-under on the front with six birdies and one bogey then came back to the pack with just one birdie, four bogeys and a triple on the back.
Scotus had just three birdies between its five players, and all three of those came Nicklaus Fleming.
