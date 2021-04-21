'Rocks hold off Bears in high-scoring affair

Dolezal put the first mark up on the scoreboard when he one-touched a cross from freshman Alex Medinas 54 seconds after the kickoff. The senior buried a shot in the lower left corner for a 1-0 lead.

Blair scored on a direct kick from 40 yards out that snuck over the head of freshman keeper Josh Bixenmann for the tie. It remained that way until Frank Fehringer scored back-to-back goals early in the second half. He put his first in at 48 minutes and then scored on a penalty kick.

Another Blair direct kick found its way into the Scotus goal when Bixenmann slipped and didn't recover in time to get back in position. Up 3-2, Scotus responded with another goal by Dolezal. Blair cut it down to 4-3 then Caballero ended any remaining Bear hopes on his first of the year with eight minutes remaining.

"It was a step in the right direction. The kids played hard, and they played through some adversity when they tied it up," Miller said. "We scored in the first minute and our confidence is high. (Blair) had a lot of high pressure. They kept a lot of guys up the entire game, and our back line just shut them down."