'Rocks hold off Bears in high-scoring affair

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer took its lumps from a weekend at the Omaha Bryan Tournament and made sure those bruises translated into a win on Tuesday at Blair.
SCC scored five times thanks to three different goal scorers and responded each time Blair found the back of the net for a 5-3 victory. The Shamrocks tallied their first before the match was a minute old and never trailed. Blair had it tied at halftime but Scotus scored the next two and answered two Bear goals with two of their own.
Freshman Frank Fehringer scored twice; so too did senior Matt Dolezal. Freshman Manuel Caballero notched his first of the season.
Scotus improved to 5-6 with the victory and earned itself a win over the No. 5 team in the Lincoln Journal Star.
"It was a physical game. Blair had a lot of big athletes out on the field; they were fast," coach P.J. Miller said. "Playing Burke and South, our guys were used to it."
Scotus fell below .500 and gave up a combined 10 goals against while dropping matches to Omaha Burke on April 15 then Millard South on Saturday. Larger programs with larger players and more players had Scotus scrambling to keep up.
Back on the pitch with an opportunity against a Class B team, the Shamrocks converted the lessons learned from those losses.
Dolezal put the first mark up on the scoreboard when he one-touched a cross from freshman Alex Medinas 54 seconds after the kickoff. The senior buried a shot in the lower left corner for a 1-0 lead.
Blair scored on a direct kick from 40 yards out that snuck over the head of freshman keeper Josh Bixenmann for the tie. It remained that way until Frank Fehringer scored back-to-back goals early in the second half. He put his first in at 48 minutes and then scored on a penalty kick.
Another Blair direct kick found its way into the Scotus goal when Bixenmann slipped and didn't recover in time to get back in position. Up 3-2, Scotus responded with another goal by Dolezal. Blair cut it down to 4-3 then Caballero ended any remaining Bear hopes on his first of the year with eight minutes remaining.
"It was a step in the right direction. The kids played hard, and they played through some adversity when they tied it up," Miller said. "We scored in the first minute and our confidence is high. (Blair) had a lot of high pressure. They kept a lot of guys up the entire game, and our back line just shut them down."
Miller appreciated the way his team responded after a collapse against Burke that saw the Bulldogs pour in all four goals in less than seven minutes. The Shamrocks haven't had quite that drastic of a stretch in any other game, but bouncing back from tough breaks within each match has been difficult.
"The biggest thing is, we got scored on and we didn't collapse; we responded, and that's what we want," Miller said. "You're going to get scored on; it happens."
Scotus has another opportunity to take down a rated Class B team on Thursday when it travels to No. 7 Schuyler for a 5 p.m. kickoff. The Shamrocks then face 1-2 Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic on Saturday morning.
Scotus is currently 15th in the wildcard standings and in line for the sub-district 2 seed and a rematch with Lakeview. Schuyler is fifth in the standings and sitting in the No. 1 seed position and a match against winless Seward.
"For us to be sitting where we want to be," Miller said, "we need to win each of our next three games."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.