'Rocks in position again, Fremarek, Kuhlman in medal contention

Playing in your hometown would help calm any nerves. But if Scotus Central Catholic golf was preoccupied with thinking back to last year's close call, the weather, expected rain and how that might affect the length of the tournament provided even more distraction.

After leading by six shots in Kearney last year, Scotus was 10 shots worse on day two and lost a head-to-head playoff for the state title against Wahoo Neumann. The Cavaliers comeback denied the Shamrocks their first state title in 40 years.

The Class C tournament returned to Columbus this spring at Elks Country Club and provided Scotus a shot at home field advantage. That alone might have inspired confidence. But as much as that might have allowed the Shamrocks to take their minds off thinking back, the weather was more helpful in that regard.

And for a veteran group that had four members play at state last year, coach Brady Vancura said regret wasn't a part of Tuesday's first round.

Scotus went out and took a three-shot lead over Doniphan-Trumbull with a team total of 330, two players under 80 and two in the top five. Doniphan-Trumbull had just one player break 80 and two in the top 15.

Up in Norfolk at the Class A tournament, Columbus High senior Brock Kuhlman is in position for his second straight state medal in a tie for eighth place. Out in Scottsbluff at Class B, Lakeview junior Maxwell Fremarek is tied for 13th and the Vikings sit 10th out of 12 teams.

At Class D in North Platte, Humphrey Saint Francis is tied for 11th out of 15 and senior Jaden Kosch led the Flyers with a round of 86 and is currently tied for 20th.

"Honestly, the bigger concern was how the weather was going to play out today. I didn't hear anybody mention anything about last year," Vancura said. "It was all pretty much business as usual. I think the guys were all ready to play today, move on and hopefully rewrite what happened last year."

Scotus sophomore Nick Fleming led the Shamrocks with a 6-over 78. He started at one and shot a 3-over on both the front and the back. He was 1-under after six holes thanks to two birdies but then went bogey, bogey, double, bogey, bogey on the next five. He finished with five straight pars.

Senior Seth VunCannon was with the first group off the tee at 9 a.m. on the front and turned in a 7-over 79. Fellow senior Nolan Fleming shot an 85, sophomore Mason Gonka turned in an 88 and fellow sophomore Patrick Arndt shot a 90.

VunCannon shot 39-40 with three bogeys on the front and five on the back with a birdie on 15.

"Seth got 16 holes in before it started raining. Those guys that went off right away this morning, they had a really big advantage. He played really well and made a lot of tough par saves," Vancura said. "He didn't have his 'A' game by any means, but he made a lot of putts he needed to make.

"Nick had one of the best rounds of the day other other than - you're sitting in the top five and he played 10 holes in the rain today."

Yutan senior Jake Richmond had the best Class C score on day one with a 2-over 74. He leads second place Noah Carpenter of Palmyra by a shot, third place by three and Fleming by four.

In Norfolk, Kuhlman teed off at 10 a.m. at number one and struggled through a rough first hole with a seven on the par-5 first. He recovered for a birdie on two then played a much more consistent round that included three more bogeys and three birdies. He had a 40 on the front then was five shots better with a 35 on the back thanks in large part to birdies at 11, 12 and 13.

Fellow senior Brody Mickey is tied for 60th at -14 over after a 45-41. Thomas Gatlin leads the Class A field after a 4-under 68. He has a shot over two players tied for second and three on fourth place; two others are tied for fifth.

Omaha Westside leads Class A after putting together 292 - two strokes better than East.

Fremarek is in medal position out west thanks a round of 40-38 that included seven bogeys and a birdie. Although he was 4-over on the front he avoided any doubles or worse start to finish.

Kurt Schneider shot 85 and is tied for 34, Kolby Blaser carded a 91 and is tied for 54th, Hayden Johnston put together a 98 and is 65 and Daniel Carnes scored a 111 and is 68th.

William Mullin of Omaha Skutt turned in the lowest Class B score at 4-under 68 and leads Elkhorn Mount Michael's Jacob Goertz by two shots. Norris has the team lead over Skutt by three strokes.

"I think a lot of it depends on weather, but if we can keep scores in the ballpark we were today and Nolan and Mason are a better shots better, and Nick and Seth fall in that same category we have a good chance," Vancura said. "If we are kind of in the 320's I would really like our chances."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

