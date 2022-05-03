'Rocks pour it on Cardinals

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer used a fast start to post its second mercy -rule win of the season and get out of the monsoon that was Monday evening at Wilderness Park.

On a day fit neither for man nor beast, Scotus scored five goals before the match was six minutes old and finished off a 10-0 win early in the second half over South Sioux City.

As driving rain turned the soccer complex into a swamp and left standing water at spots on the field and places on the sidewalk, Scotus started its trek to a hopeful 24th state tournament in soccer history behind goals from four different players.

The Shamrocks had a goal in each of the first three minutes, six by halftime and left the rain and the wind after just about 50 minutes of work. Freshman Emma Brezenski scored multiple times for the sixth match in a row, older sister junior Libbie Brezenski notched her second hat trick of the year and and keeper Faith Weber was never called on to make a stop.

The win improved Scotus to 13-2 and set SCC up with Lutheran High Northeast on Tuesday for the subdistrict title. Scotus is third in the Class B points standings after Monday and will make the district final, likely Saturday, regardless of Tuesday's result.

The win gave Scotus a victory of eight goals or larger for the fourth time in the past five matches. Facing a subdistrict that featured four other teams with losing records, the Shamrocks were expected to make quick work of the field.

Getting in and out while avoiding injury was the major concern.

"The girls responded to the conditions as good as they could - they were ready to go, though," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "Izzie (Kadavy) found Libbie in the first minute, and from then on it was, 'Let's get the ball back, get it in our possession and keep going.'"

Kadavy, a freshman from Aquinas Catholic playing in the first year of a co-op between the two schools, notched her third assist of the season on a pass to Libbie Brezenski in the first minute. She added her 12th goal a minute later on a rebound from a corner kick sent in by Emma Brezenski. Libbie made it 3-0 barely a minute later and the route was on.

By the time it was over, Emma had five goals and three assists, Libbie scored three, Kadavy had the one and junior Maysa Kuhl scored her second of the season.

Emma now has 30 goals on the season and 72 points. She leads Nebraska in both categories. It was the fifth time she's had a hat trick or better and the third match in a row she's scored at least three goals. Emma has scored in 12 of the 15 matches and has multiple goals in all of those but three.

Libbie - a 30-goal scorer last year - has 17 on the season and goals in six matches in a row. Kadavy is fourth in Nebraska among freshman in total points.

"(Injuries) was my main concern. We wanted to play well and get it over with," coach Brezenski said. "It's always good to start fast."

The match Tuesday with Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic is a rematch from April 14 when Scotus finished off a stretch of six games in 10 days. The 'Rocks took that one 4-0 on two from Emma, one by Libbie and one by Kadavy.

Lutheran High defeated Lakeview 3-2 on Monday to set up the district final. The Eagles took a 3-0 lead then hung on when the Lady Vikes scored twice in the second half.

Be sure to check online and in Thursday's edition for a story on the subdistrict final.

"They're starting to really compete and want to win and realize what we're capable of," coach Brezenski said. "We just have to keep taking steps that way."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.