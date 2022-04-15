'Rocks roll through uneven rounds, Lakeview's Jenkinson shoots a hole in one

Scotus golf finished off the third week of the season with uneven rounds just 24 hours apart in David City and York.

The Shamrocks edged out Lakeview on Monday in David City by six shots but then had just one player in the top 15 the next day in York and settled for ninth out of 16 teams.

"Hopefully, we can use (Tuesday) as an opportunity to see all the areas where we need to improve," Scotus coach Brady Vancura said. "The conditions were not easy, but we didn't always control the things that we could control. Guys need to become more consistent with their shot-making into the wind. In golf, you can't just have one shot that works in all weather."

Lakeview senior Jaeden Jenkinson had the moment of the week for local golfers when he landed a hole-in-one on the par-3 second hole. He finished with a 40 and was part of a strong overall Viking performance that included a 36 for Max Fremarek and the medalist award.

Scotus took the team title thanks to Nick Fleming shooting 37 and Nolan Fleming, Seth VunCannon and Mason Gonka shooting 39s. That was just enough to hold off a Lakeview roster that included Fremarek's 36 plus Kurt Schneider with a 39, Jenkinson's 40 and a 45 from Blake Anderson.

"It was a very exciting time for JJ and everyone on the course," Lakeview coach Sandy Harrison said. "It was a great day all around for the guys. It was the first hole-in-one I've coached in 22 years at Lakeview."

At York, Nick Fleming again had Scotus' top score when he was 17-over with an 87. He shot a 42-45 with a birdie on the front at par-4 fifth hole but also had three double bogeys and a triple bogey.

The team score of 390 was 15 back of Lincoln Pius X in eighth and seven better than Seward in 10th. Norris shot a 325 and was the team champion by 21 shots over York. Titan golfers were second, third, fourth and seventh.

Seth VunCannon was second-best for Scotus with a 97, Mason Gonka shot 99 and Carter Nickeson carded a 107.

"We were 12-over as a team on the first hole and never recovered from there," Vancura said. "Luckily for us, this round happened now and not a month from now."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

