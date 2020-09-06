'Rocks split at home invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball split a pair of matches at its home invite on Saturday losing to Class C-2 No. 5 Norfolk Catholic in the semifinals then beating D-1 No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the third-place game.

Though it was a mixed result in terms of how it affects the Scotus record, coach Janet Tooley was generally pleased with the result. The Shamrocks were missing their starting outside hitter and are still working to find its most effective rotations.

Considering that fact, hanging with the tournament champs while making quick work of a quality Cedar Catholic team was a step in the right direction.

"I'm happy with the way we performed. Once again, it's just those little things against a good team [make the difference]," Tooley said. "We played them to two points with an adjusted lineup missing an outside. I really felt the girls that were out there, we did some good things.

"The benefit of that early in the season is getting reps in positions we don't normally play, but an opportunity to hit a lot of balls out of system. You hope that makes you better down the road."