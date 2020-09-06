'Rocks split at home invite

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball split a pair of matches at its home invite on Saturday losing to Class C-2 No. 5 Norfolk Catholic in the semifinals then beating D-1 No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the third-place game.
Though it was a mixed result in terms of how it affects the Scotus record, coach Janet Tooley was generally pleased with the result. The Shamrocks were missing their starting outside hitter and are still working to find its most effective rotations.
Considering that fact, hanging with the tournament champs while making quick work of a quality Cedar Catholic team was a step in the right direction.
"I'm happy with the way we performed. Once again, it's just those little things against a good team [make the difference]," Tooley said. "We played them to two points with an adjusted lineup missing an outside. I really felt the girls that were out there, we did some good things.
"The benefit of that early in the season is getting reps in positions we don't normally play, but an opportunity to hit a lot of balls out of system. You hope that makes you better down the road."
Scotus opened the tournament with a match against its junior varsity squad. The tournament includes eight teams but Wahoo Neumann announced early last week it had a second player test positive for COVID-19. The team went into quarantine and left the Shamrock Invite with a field of seven.
In an attempt to allow as many teams as possible to play seven matches that count toward the wildcard standings, Scotus inserted its JV team and played essentially a scrimmage in the first match. Rescheduled games do not count toward the wildcard number, and thus, the Shamrocks felt the best course of action was to take the hit on points in the first round.
That sent them to the semifinals against eventual champion Norfolk Catholic.
SEMIFINALS - Norfolk Catholic def. Scotus 25-23, 25-23: Grace Mustard had nine kills, Kamryn Chohon had seven and Anna Ehlers collected six. Chohon also had 14 assists in the match while Audrey Sprunk contributed 11. Chohon tied Kate Maguire with 12 kills for the team lead.
THIRD PLACE - Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic: Cedar Catholic had a 21-18 lead on Lakeview in set two of the semifinals looking to extend the match to a third set before the Lady Vikes scored seven straight.
That took an emotional toll on the Trojans that was apparent in the third-place match. The Scotus back line was also a factor. Cedar Catholic hit just .068 after 73 swings, 18 kills, 13 errors and 42 digs by the Scotus defense.
Chohon had 11 digs and seven kills, Maguire had nine digs and Chloe Walker had seven kills.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
