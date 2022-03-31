'Rocks start off new season with team trophy

Scotus Central Catholic golf earned four of the top-five spots and picked up its first team title of the season on Tuesday by a 40-storke margin in David City.

Three of the four Shamrocks in the top five were within 10 strokes of par while Scotus also had all five members of the varsity lineup in the top seven.

Nick Fleming led the way on a 7-over round of 75 as the runner-up, Seth VunCannon was next with a 77, Nolan Fleming shot 78 and Patrick Arndt put together an 81. Mason Gonka rounded out the lineup on a round of 86.

Aquinas' Jaylin Jakub took the medalist award on a 5-over 73. Jakub rolled in three birdies on the day and shaved five strokes off his total the second time around the course and edged out Nick Fleming who shot 38-37 with two birdies and seven pars.

Scotus had a combined total of 311 - 25 shots better than last year's total when the Shamrocks edged the Monarchs by two strokes.

It's an encouraging start, but one that new head coach Bracy Vancura said had the potential to be better.

"We opened our season with a strong performance from our top five in very tough conditions," Vancura said. "We need to keep working at eliminating some of the mistakes due to frustration and mental errors. All of the guys talked about numerous shots they left on the course today that we need to clean up moving forward."

Five teams participated in the event that included 28 varsity golfers. Twin River was third at 386, Clarkson/Leigh shot 395 and David City had 415.

Alex Hirschfield was the top Centennial golfer with an 85 and sixth place, Clay Brandenburger led Twin River on a round of 86, Ryan Brichacek turned in the best Clarkson/Leigh scorecard with a 91 for 10th place and Haden Forney was the top Scout on a 98 and 16th place.

The Scotus junior varsity also had the lowest score in its portion of the meet at 407. Noah Bierman led the Shamrock JV with a 97 and was runner-up. Carter Nickeson, Alex Long, Nate Wemhoff and Kaden Beckman were all in the top 10 of a 23-player field.

"This was a good opportunity to get guys some experience playing competitive golf," Vancura said. "None of these guys have played in more than five tournaments in their careers, and two of them were playing in their first."

Nolan Fleming had the top Scotus varsity score through the first nine on a round of 37 that included two birdies and three pars. VunCannon posted the best second-nine score of 36 also on two birdies and three pars.

Scotus is back on the course April 7 at Norris.

"For the first outing of the year, the guys did a lot of really good things," Vancura said. "We are always going to be happy anytime we have all five guys finish in the top 10 and we win the invite."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

