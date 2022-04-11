'Rocks sweep past Iowa foes

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer fell behind for the first time in six matches, responded with a flurry, posted a fifth shutout in the opening game of the weekend and won two matches on Saturday in Council Bluffs.

Scotus took down Sioux City Bishop Heelan, the No. 6 team in Iowa Class 1A 1-0, and defeated Van Meter, No. 4 in the same class, 3-1, while improving to 7-2 overall. The matches started a run of four games in four days.

Scotus was also set to take on Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday in a five matches in six days stretch that would have completed a third of the schedule. Although that match was postponed, Saturday started a crucial stretch nonetheless.

Coach Kristie Brezenski said her team recognized the opportunity and returned to form after some struggles the last time out.

"It's big. We're putting in the things we're learning at practice - we're finding the things we're working on, we're finding the slot passes, we're finishing, we're heading balls out of the air and we're winning 50-50 balls" Brezenski said. "It's a good confidence-builder going into the last part of the season."

Scotus picked up a 2-0 victory April 4 against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at home but never found much of a rhythm. The Shamrocks struggled to maintain possession and create regular chances. Libbie Brezenski finally took off the pressure when she doubled the advantage and scored in the 78th minute.

Scotus had trouble finishing in Saturday's win over Heelan but also created 14 shots on goal. Brezenski had the only shot of the day that beat the keeper when she scored her fifth of the season in the first half.

Ella Hash sent a ball over the top of the defense to the right wing where Brezenski tipped it forward, won the race for possession and sprinted past the defense into the box. As she approached the 6-yard box and the defense closed in, Brezenski sent a bouncing shot to the far post that was just beyond the reach of the Heelan goalie.

The defense did the rest. Faith Weber only had to make three saves, but only one of those looked to be partially challenging.

"We just couldn't hit the broadside of a barn in the second half," coach Brezenski said. "They had a player who was super quick, so we had to focus on her and ensure she didn't get anything over the top. Shutting her down was pretty crucial."

Van Meter scored first in the second game, capitalizing on the wind just three minutes after halftime. A Bulldog forward found space in the middle of the back line and took a shot to the far post as Weber moved over.

It was the first time since a 2-1 loss at Elkhorn on March 25 that the Shamrocks faced a deficit. While it might have been an initial shock, they responded with a whirlwind. Freshmen Izzie Kadavy and Emma Brezenski scored within moments at the 59th minute and gave Scotus the lead for good.

Fellow freshman Larkyn Mahoney attacked the post, centered a pass and found Kadavy for a 1-1 tie. Just over a minute later, Hash won a header forward to the box that was misplayed by the keeper. Kadavy was there for the rebound and slammed it home. Emma Brezenski put it away for good on her 10th of the season. Kadavy now has seven and is second on the team.

"Wednesday we worked on the speed of play and taking balls out of the air and winning with your head - some things we haven't been really good at," coach Brezenski said. " ... These two teams were tough. They challenged us. We pushed back and held our own. It was a good weekend for us."

Scotus played at 4-1 Grand Island Northwest on Monday and hosts 3-3 Kearney Catholic on Tuesday at Wilderness Park. The Lutheran High game has been rescheduled to Thursday in Norfolk.

After this week, the Shamrocks have just three matches remaining - the 21st, 26th and 28th, all at home, against Schuyler, Hastings and Elkhorn North.

"They've got to know that we've got to come to play no matter who we're playing," coach Brezenski said. "We've got to put it to them right away, finish and keep doing the things that we're learning. We know the plan; we just have to make sure we're finding the connections and doing things right."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

